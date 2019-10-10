WIRE Buzz: Black Lightning strikes Wayne Brady; Cinderella courting Billy Porter; more

Wayne Brady is headed to Black Lightning.

The comedian and Whose Line Is It Anyway? host has joined The CW series as Tyson Sykes, better known as Gravedigger. In the comics, Sykes was a World War II-era soldier who gets enhanced strength and tactical skills. After the war, he refused to return to a segregated America, so he relocated to the sovereign country of Markovia in order to create a refuge for meta-humans — which is what put him in conflict with Black Lightning in the first place.

It's unclear how Sykes will factor into the upcoming season, but it's being reported that the character will surface partway through the season, sometime in 2020.

Black Lightning Season 3 kicks off Monday, Oct. 14, on The CW.

(via Variety)

(Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Next up, Billy Porter is in talks to join Sony's live-action Cinderella.

The breakout star from the Ryan Murphy drama Pose, Porter is reportedly being eyed for the role of the wish-granting fairy godmother. Sony declined to comment. If cast, Porter would join Camila Cabello, who's landed the title role.

Cinderella is described as a modern-day reimagining of the classic fairy tale. Cats co-star James Corden, who's credited with the initial idea, is producing, with Kay Cannon directing.

Porter has gained high praise for his portrayal of Pray Tell on Pose, including this year's Emmy for Best Actor in a Lead Role. He's also won a Tony and a Grammy for his work on the stage play Kinky Boots.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Finally, as Supernatural celebrates the beginning of the end, its three lead actors have marked the occasion. Literally. On their flesh.

Series patriarch Jeffrey Dean Morgan, along with series mainstays Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, all got matching tattoos — at Morgan's wedding to actress Hilarie Burton, no less. This truly unique bonding moment was celebrated via Instagram post.

"Me and @hilarieburton weren’t the only ones joined for life," Morgan's caption began. "@jaredpadalecki @jensenackles and myself will forever have a bond that is both special, and permanent. Love you both dearly." Padalecki also commented, "Family who slays together, stays together."

Morgan starred in the first two seasons of Supernatural as John Winchester, the father of Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles). While he just returned to the show last season, his influence was felt throughout. The actor has since gained notoriety as Negan in AMC's The Walking Dead, which just kicked off its 10th season this month.

The 15th and final season of Supernatural premieres tonight on The CW.

(via Comic Book)