WIRE Buzz: Black Mirror adds Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Russos land It meets Grudge spec; more

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 20, 2019

Even though we had the interactive mind-puzzle Bandersnatch to tide us over, everyone's been wondering when the new season of Black Mirror will be available for consumption. 

While Netflix has been particularly quiet about it, Deadline just learned that both Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (shown above) and Anthony Mackie (below) will be joining the cast of Season 5. No word yet on what characters they'll be playing, though.

Abdul-Mateen II just made a splash as Aquaman villain Black Manta, and is currently in talks to star in Jordan Peele's Candyman reboot. 

Mackie, meanwhile, is best known as the MCU's Falcon, and will be taking that character to the small screen for Disney+ (alongside Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier). He'll also be taking over the lead role in another Netflix sci-fi series, Altered Carbon.

anthony mackie falcon ant-man

  Anthony Mackie as Falcon in Ant-Man (Courtesy of Disney/Marvel).

(via Deadline)

Next up, the Russo brothers' company AGBO has just come out triumphant in a bidding war for the screenplay to All Fun and Games. According to Deadline, J.J. Braider wrote the script on spec, which was described as IT meets The Grudge

The official logline describes "an element of cruelty embedded in every kids game, and when it’s taken too far, it awakens the Skarrow. Tonight, two little kids are being babysat by their sadistic older cousin — and the Skarrow is coming for them."

Braider only has one other film to his credit, the 2016 TV movie Homeschooled, but All Fun and Games became a hot commodity thanks to a compelling concept. AGBO is currently looking for a director, and the film is expected to start production sometime this year. 

(via Deadline)

Finally, the Alamo Drafthouse is going all in on movie ticket subscriptions. Earlier today, Business Insider reported that the expanding movie theater chain will launch its Alamo Season Pass program in all U.S. locations sometime this year. 

The service has been available for months in two markets: Yonkers, New York, and Raleigh, North Carolina, and Alamo CEO Tim League has made it clear they're pushing to get it ready for a nationwide rollout.

"It's working for us, and we love it," League said. "It's one of our biggest priorities this year, to get that rolled out."

The Season Pass will run roughly $20 a month, though that will fluctuate a bit depending on the city you live in, but it will let users reserve seats days in advance and add tickets to the order if you're not into going to movies alone. 

So far, the Beta test allows for 2D and 3D screenings, but not for the higher-priced special events the theater is famous for. It's not known if this rule will carry over into the program's launch later this year. 

(via Business Insider)

