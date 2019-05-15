Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus assemble in star-studded trailer for Black Mirror S5

Bandersnatch was only the beginning... Netflix's dark take on modern day technology returns in the first celebrity-filled trailer for Season 5 of Black Mirror. While only comprised of three new episodes, the upcoming season has no shortage of talented firepower in the form of Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

Wathing the new teaser, it's not particularly easy to glean plot details about Season 5, but you can pick out certain, shall we say, certainties. For example, Scott (known for his villainous turns in Sherlock and Spectre) is playing a man who has had it up to here with humanity's addiction to smartphones and similar mobile tech. As for Cyrus, it seems like she'll be playing a heightened version of her pop star persona. And then there's that sequence right at the end, which promises us a Mortal Kombat-esque video game done through the space of immersive virtual reality.

Feast your eyes on the trailer below:

Video of Black Mirror: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Despite being more of a standalone entity, Bandersnatch (which first dropped last December) kind of felt like the herald of Black Mirror's fifth season, as the show began to push new boundaries with the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure format.

Season 5 of the popular sci-fi anthology drops on Netflix Wednesday, June 5.