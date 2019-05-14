First look at Black Mirror Season 5 reveals Marvel, DC alums

In a post-Bandersnatch world, it’s hard to imagine Black Mirror ever being the same. The technology-focused sci-fi anthology series from Charlie Brooker hasn’t released anything about its upcoming traditional season since dropping Netflix’s first choose-your-own-adventure movie earlier this year. Until now.

All fans knew was that the MCU’s Anthony Mackie and Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would be starring (and also maybe Miley Cyrus) in an episode during the season. Now we can confirm at least the former two since fans are getting to see a mysterious new photo from the upcoming Season 5.

Check it out:

That’s Mackie and Abdul-Mateen II alright, in an intense staring match in the rain. There might not be many details floating around about the episode, but at least the tone is set: drama, drama, drama. This isn’t lighthearted satire.

And it also doesn’t seem to be part of a new interactive episode — meaning fans will actually get a real season of TV from the Black Mirror team and not just a long exercise in breakfast cereal selection and its consequences.

More details are sure to come soon for the surely twisty Black Mirror season, but for now, how do you think these two supers relate to each other in their upcoming episode?