WIRE Buzz: Jason Patric and Lou Ferrigno Jr. join Black Nightshade, Neil Marshall fills out The Reckoning; more

Writer/director Landon Williams (Anabolic Life) is setting up for an intriguing new supernatural thriller, and he's secured an impressive cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams' next film, Black Nightshade, has drafted Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.), Jason Patrick (Wayward Pines) and Dina Meyer (Starship Troopers) to star, setting the stage for a Hitchcockian showdown that merges nightmares with the hunt for a killer.

Ferrigno will play Ben Hays, a detective wrestling with strange dreams while also pursuing a serial killer. Seeking help, he consults with a therapist (Meyer) and discovers something shocking: his nightmares are somehow connect to the murders. Patric has joined the film as the character who will kick off the story, though exactly who he's playing and what he'll be doing remain a secret. The film is described as a "supernatural, psychological noir thriller," and was co-written by Williams and Sarah Smith-Williams.

Black Nightshade does not yet have a release date.

Hellboy director Neil Marshall's next film, The Reckoning, is filling out its cast. Deadline reports that Joe Anderson (The Crazies), Steven Waddington (The Imitation Game), and Sean Pertwee (Gotham) have joined the film in starring roles alongside Charlotte Kirk (Ocean's 8), who also co-wrote with Marshall and Edward Evers-Swindell. Set in 17th century England and focusing on witch trials in the midst of a plague, The Reckoning will follow a woman (played by Kirk) in the midst of a crisis who is accused of being a witch and jailed for crimes she did not commit.

In addition to these four leads, the film will also star Leon Ockenden, Emma Campbell-Jones, Callum Goulden, Suzanne Magowan, Indianna Ryan, Mark Ryan, Oliver Trevena, Bill Fellows, Emma Holzer, Rick Warden, Ian Whyte, and newcomer Sarah Lambie.

“The Reckoning is more than just a movie to me,” Marshall said. “It’s a story, based on real events, that needs telling, but most of all it’s a chance for me to return to my horror roots and, just as I did with Dog Soldiers and The Descent before it, scare the proverbial sh*t out of audiences around the world! This film is the product of a unique and highly creative collaboration, and I have assembled an incredible array of talent, both in front of the camera and behind, to bring this powerful story to life. So be warned, The Reckoning is coming…”

The Reckoning also does not yet have a release date yet, but is already in search of a distributor.

Hot off the success of his horror film I See You, which is headed for theatrical release after attracting buzz at SXSW earlier this year, director Adam Randall has set his next project at Netflix. Deadline reports that Randall has joined the streaming giant to make Night Teeth, a new thriller with a "genre twist" that unfolds over the course of one wild night in Los Angeles.

Randall will direct the film, written by Brent Dillon (Black Tide Beach), which follows a young man working as a chauffeur whose night shift takes a strange turn when he begins driving two women to different parties around the city. As the night unfolds, it becomes clear that something dangerous is happening, and the woman are not who they appear to be.

I See You will hit theaters this December. Night Teeth does not yet have an announced cast or release date.