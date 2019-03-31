Latest Stories

Black Panther nabs holdover awards season prizes at NAACP Image ceremony

Josh Weiss
Mar 31, 2019

The Oscars are long over, but Black Panther isn't done cleaning up at holdover award season ceremonies. Wakanda forever and ever, baby.

Last night, the Marvel Studios film won most of the major prizes at the NAACP Image ceremony, clawing down victories in categories like Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture (Chadwick Boseman), Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Breakthrough Performance: Motion Picture (Letitia Wright), and Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture.

In addition to Boseman and Wright's solo victories, a number of other cast members were recognized for their work on the superhero project. For example, Michael B. Jordan (who played the central villain, Erik Killmonger) received Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, but that wasn't his only win of the night. He also got Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special thanks to his performance in HBO's adaptation of Fahrenheit 451Danai Gurira—who played the Dora Milaje leader, Okoye—got Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. 

Director Ryan Coogler nabbed two prizes, one for Best Direction and one for Best Screenplay; he wrote the project's script with Joe Robert Cole (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story).

Even the movie's soundtrack, produced and cultivated by rapper Kendrick Lamar, won big, taking home the statues for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Lamar and SZA for "All The Stars," which plays during the feature's end credits).

Other genre winners of the evening included: Hidden Figures (Outstanding Literary Work – Children) and Incredibles 2 (Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance — Samuel L. Jackson).

