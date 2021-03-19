The Black Phone calls up a Sinister reunion; Scott Derrickson casts James Ransone to join Ethan Hawke

The Black Phone — the Blumhouse and Universal horror film being adapted from a short story by Joe Hill — will be, among many other things, something of a Sinister reunion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Ransone — who starred in Sinister (and Sinister 2) — will be joining the cast of the upcoming horror thriller. The movie already has two other Sinister alums — actor Ethan Hawke and director Scott Derrickson — giving The Black Phone a hat trick of sinister proportions.

While Sinister is scientifically considered to be one of the more consistently scary movies of all time, The Black Phone may give it a run for its money. Hill's short story focuses on a boy who finds himself imprisoned in the soundproof basement of the notorious child killer, the Galesburg Grabber. Trapped and surrounded by the remains of dead children, the only other object in the basement — an old, disconnected telephone — begins ringing.

Ransone, who also played the hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak in It Chapter Two (based on the book written by Hill's dad, Stephen King), is just the latest addition to The Black Phone cast. In addition to him and Hawke, the movie also has Jeremy Davies, Madeleine McGraw, and Mason Thames on the call sheet.

The only thing we know about Ransone’s character is that his name is Max. Hawke, however, will be playing the Galesburg Grabber himself; Thames will be playing the kid in the basement; Davies is playing Thames’ father; and McGraw is playing Thames' sister.

Derrickson co-wrote the script with his longtime creative partner, C. Robert Cargill. According to IMDb, the horror film is currently in production. No news, however, on when we’ll be able to watch it with one terrified eye closed.