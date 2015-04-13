Black Widow calms the Hulk and Tony gets flak in two new Avengers: Age of Ultron clips

Marvel has released two more awesome clips for Avengers: Age of Ultron. While the first clip we saw this morning featured a piece of that highly anticipated Hulk-vs.-Hulkbuster showdown, these two new ones have a different focus altogether.

The first clip expands on that scene we’ve seen a bazillion times before in various trailers and promos, and it shows how Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) manages to calm that big green hulking beast of hers. We’re used to seeing Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) transforming into the Hulk, but less so the other way around. Have a look:

In the second clip, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes turn on Tony (Robert Downey Jr.), who is being a bit of a d***** to the rest of the team. Both sides have valid points, but it’s rather fun to see the dissent within the team that will continue to feed into Captain America: Civil War. Check it out:

What do you think of the two new clips? Are you looking forward to the movie? Directed by Joss Whedon, Avengers: Age of Ultron will smash into theaters on May 1.

(via YouTube)