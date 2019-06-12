WIRE Buzz: Black Widow comic; Monsters at Work first image; Uber drone delivery

Our latest WIRE Buzz is all comics and nostalgia. Monsters, Inc. has a new spin-off show heading to Disney+, while Black Widow and some other prominent heroes have new comics that blur the lines between media, all while giving fans the characters they’ve been clamoring for. Also, food delivery robots.

But first, let’s take a look at the news from Marvel. The comic giant announced a slew of upcoming new books featuring characters at the height of their buzz, including Black Widow and Miles Morales.

The Web of Black Widow — written by Jody Houser, art by Stephen Mooney, cover by Junggeun Yoon (Credit: Marvel)

The Web of Black Widow comes from writer Jody Houser and artist Stephen Mooney, and focuses on Natasha Romanoff’s mysterious past... like always. This time, however, someone’s using her past to exploit her. While the Black Widow solo film definitely has something to do with the covert agent’s storied history, it’s unclear if this spy comic will feature related off-the-grid subterfuge.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #10 — written by Saladin Ahmed, art by Javier Garrón, cover by Mahmud Asrar (Credit: Marvel)

Miles Morales is celebrating a landmark with Miles Morales: Spider-Man #10, which brings Ultimatum and the Ultimate Green Goblin to crash his birthday party. Writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Javier Garron will make the comic one to remember for long-time fans, as well as those recently wooed by the Spider-Verse film.

Strikeforce #1 — written by Tini Howard, art by German Peralta, cover by Andrea Sorrentino (Credit: Marvel)

Last but not least, a new Strikeforce team-up from writer Tini Howard and artist German Peralta gives MCU fans an alternative to the Avengers — a grimier, dirtier, more violent alternative. With the likes of Angela, Blade, Spider-Woman, Wiccan, the Winter Soldier, Monica Rambeau, and Daimon Hellstrom all combined, there’s gonna be a lot of butt being kicked.

These Marvel comics are all coming later this year.

Next, the upcoming Disney+ show Monsters at Work has released its first image after being announced a few days ago.

Based on the Monsters, Inc. franchise from Pixar, the animated series takes place six months after the first film's plot, and looks to focus on mainstays Sulley (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal) — all while introducing new monsters to the wide-ranging canon, like Ben Feldman's Tylor Tuskmon.

You can get your first look at Tylor below:

Monsters at Work will hit the Disney streaming service in 2020.

Finally, homebodies may have a new high-tech way to get their fast food delivered to their door. Uber Eats is branching out... or should we say up? According to Bloomberg, Uber Elevate will start drone deliveries for food orders in San Diego — and it might be kicking off before the summer ends.

That’s not to say, however, that you’ll open the door in your robe only to find a flying machine holding your fries. Rather, to avoid the inevitable complication associated with dropping off food via drone on someone’s doorstep (like clocking the mailman with your burger, for instance), the service will drop your order off at a predetermined landing zone in order for a human employee to come finish the delivery. This means a vast improvement in speed without increased liability — as long as Uber gets FAA approval.

That’s yet to happen, which is why it’s still lagging a bit behind heavy-hitters in the drone delivery business like Google and Amazon. But who knows? It may only be a little over a year before your Happy Meal comes whizzing over the horizon like a greasy rocket. The future is almost here for fast food fans.