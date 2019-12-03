Black Widow trailer: Natasha Romanoff probes her past and chills with Red Guardian

The first exciting trailer for Black Widow, Marvel Studios' second female-led feature, is finally here, comrade!

Firing on all cylinders, the trailer provides us with initial glimpses of characters like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Red Guardian (David Harbour). It's one big happy Soviet family reunion.

And oh yeah, that Snake Eyes-looking fella is Taskmaster, a classic Marvel baddie from the early 1980s. His updated design gets rid of the hood and cape, but sticks with the recognizable skull motif.

Directed by Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome), the standalone will take a deeper dive into the past of Nathasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who was a deadly Russian spy before she joined the Avengers. Since the movie takes place not long after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha is on the run from Secretary of State, Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) due to her breach of the Sokovia Accords.

Watch the death-defying trailer below:

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Black Widow - Official Teaser Trailer

Natasha's mysterious past was hinted at in Avengers: Age of Ultron when Scarlet Witch messed with the minds of the team. Indeed, the Black Widow trailer does harken back to that moment, but takes things even further by showing us the people Romanoff knew and loved during her dark assassin days.

For instance, Red Guardian was Russia's answer to Captain America, but it looks like Alexei Shostakov has been packing on the pounds since the fall of the Berlin Wall. In addition, both Yelena and Melina also go by the title of "Black Widow," having gone through the same rigorous training as Natasha.

"There are things about Natasha's past, places that Kevin Feige was willing to go that were totally surprising to me," Johansson told SYFY WIRE at this year's San Diego Comic Con. "And then I kind of took his ideas, sort of ran with that. We've been developing this for a couple of years now and it's just been layer-upon-layer ... It's gonna be very unexpected."

Check out a brand-new minimalist poster as well:

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Ray Winstone and O-T Fagbenle co-star in the comic book movie.

The first entry in Phase 4 of the MCU, Black Widow will begin to ensnare audiences in its deadly web when the film opens on May 1, 2020.