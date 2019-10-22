Latest Stories

Absalom Breakspear Carnival Row Jared Harris
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jared Harris and Lee Pace star in Foundation; Marvel announces new podcast series
Zack Snyder
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Snyder's Army of the Dead wraps; Emmett Otter Christmas reboot; more
Uhtred-The-Last-Kingdom
Tag: Fangrrls
Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 2
Screen Shot 2019-10-22 at 11.40.01 AM
Tag: Movies
15 forgotten Disney movies that Disney+ should remake
Black Widow Captain America Civil War
More info i
Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Black Widow's standalone movie offered Scarlett Johansson 'closure,' actress reveals

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Oct 22, 2019

Natasha Romanoff may be dead in the MCU at present, but her story is far from over. In May of next year, fans of Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) will learn more about the character in her own standalone movie, which reportedly takes place after the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

During a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday evening, Johansson was able to tease a little bit more about the Cate Shortland-directed project, revealing that production wrapped a few weeks ago in London and that the film gave her a proper goodbye to the role she's been inhabiting since Iron Man 2.

“I can’t wait to share it with everybody,” Scarlett said. “It was fantastic. I mean, I’m partial, but I’m pretty excited about. Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed. Yeah, ’cause I was kind of wiped out in that last one, emotionally and literally.”

Touching on her character's death in exchange for the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame, Johansson added:

“There’s very few certain things, but definitely death’s pretty certain, right? Yeah, definitely, for sure. But, people… they definitely don’t believe it and have tried to convince me that my character did not actually die, but that maybe my character exists in an alternate universe, but no, I think death is a pretty final thing.”

Written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, Black Widow will take a deep dive into Romanoff's formative years and her intense Soviet assasin training. As such, we'll get to see other Black Widows like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina (Rachel Weisz). David Harbour (Stranger Things), on the other hand, is taking up the post of Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Russia's answer to Captain America. 

O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, and Olivier Richters co-star in the flick, which is said to feature Taskmaster as the main villain.

The MCU's second female-led film, Black Widow is slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2020.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Black Widow
Tag: Scarlett Johansson
Tag: MCU
Tag: Natasha Romanoff
Tag: Cate Shortland
Tag: marvel studios

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: