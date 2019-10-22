Black Widow's standalone movie offered Scarlett Johansson 'closure,' actress reveals

Natasha Romanoff may be dead in the MCU at present, but her story is far from over. In May of next year, fans of Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) will learn more about the character in her own standalone movie, which reportedly takes place after the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

During a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday evening, Johansson was able to tease a little bit more about the Cate Shortland-directed project, revealing that production wrapped a few weeks ago in London and that the film gave her a proper goodbye to the role she's been inhabiting since Iron Man 2.

“I can’t wait to share it with everybody,” Scarlett said. “It was fantastic. I mean, I’m partial, but I’m pretty excited about. Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed. Yeah, ’cause I was kind of wiped out in that last one, emotionally and literally.”

Video of Scarlett Johansson Teases Black Widow, Forbids Michael Che to Throw Colin Jost&#039;s Bachelor Party

Touching on her character's death in exchange for the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame, Johansson added:

“There’s very few certain things, but definitely death’s pretty certain, right? Yeah, definitely, for sure. But, people… they definitely don’t believe it and have tried to convince me that my character did not actually die, but that maybe my character exists in an alternate universe, but no, I think death is a pretty final thing.”

Written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, Black Widow will take a deep dive into Romanoff's formative years and her intense Soviet assasin training. As such, we'll get to see other Black Widows like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina (Rachel Weisz). David Harbour (Stranger Things), on the other hand, is taking up the post of Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Russia's answer to Captain America.

O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, and Olivier Richters co-star in the flick, which is said to feature Taskmaster as the main villain.

The MCU's second female-led film, Black Widow is slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2020.