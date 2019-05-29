Did the Black Widow movie start shooting? Red-headed Scarlett Johansson spotted in Norway

Avengers: Endgame is still raking in some serious money (and breaking records) at the box office, but has Marvel already kicked off filming on one of its highly anticipated Phase 4 films?

Scarlett Johansson, the actress behind Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, was recently spotted shooting in Norway and sporting some eye-catching red hair — leading many fans to immediately speculate that her solo movie has begun production. Aside from showcasing the classic Romanoff hairstyle, Johansson currently isn't attached to any other films: IMDb lists the Marvel movie as her sole upcoming project,

While Black Widow’s Endgame fate seems to imply a certain time period for the film, Marvel has been known to warp time and space before (even introducing a multiverse, real or not, in the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home).

That means the film, which some have guessed could even be a prequel, may see Natasha in all sorts of situations out in Scandinavia. But for right now, from videos and photos taken on set, all we can really see is the character buying what seems to be groceries at a corner store and getting into her car.

Nondescript? Perhaps. But aren’t all spy dramas supposed to look normal to outside observers? Filming is reportedly underway in Sæbø, a village in Sunnmøre on the western coast of Norway, where vehicles boasting signs reading Blue Bayou (the Black Widow film’s working title) confirmed the Marvel film’s presence better than a hairstyle ever could.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Disney for official comment.

Directed by Cate Shortland and written by Captain Marvel scribe Jac Schaeffer, Black Widow’s first solo outing will also star David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, and O.T. Fagbenle. No word yet on when the film will hit theaters.