Latest Stories

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
The Rise of Skywalker co-writer responds to critics who think the film undoes The Last Jedi
NASA image of space
Tag: Science
Without warp drives, how long will it take Pioneer and Voyager probes to reach alien star systems?
Film artist Syd Mead
Tag: Movies
Syd Mead, legendary Blade Runner artist and sci-fi visionary, dies at 86
Avengers: Endgame group shot
Tag: Fangrrls
The 10 box office winners and losers of 2019
Film artist Syd Mead
More info i
Credit: David X Prutting/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Syd Mead, legendary Blade Runner artist and sci-fi visionary, dies at 86

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 30, 2019

Syd Mead, a towering name in the world of science fiction visuals renowned for his work on Blade Runner and a host of other hugely influential films, has passed away at the age of 86.

Longtime partner and collaborator Roger Servick, manager of business affairs for Syd Mead, Inc., confirmed to SYFY WIRE that Mead passed away in Pasadena, California today after a prolonged period of declining health. 

More Syd Mead

Blade Runner Hero
Syd Mead's neo-noir art shines in second cover for Titan's Blade Runner 2019 (Exclusive)
Screen_Shot_2017-03-16_at_2.47.01_PM.png
Deluxe coffee table art book for futurist Syd Mead coming this fall

“Syd Mead passed away this morning at 4:30 AM PST here in Pasadena, CA,” Servick told SYFY WIRE via email. “He had been in failing health for quite some time due to lymphoma cancer and had been undergoing treatment this past year, with City of Hope in Durate, CA.”   

An artist whose work helped shape films like Aliens, Star Trek, Tron, and more, Mead was set to be honored for his career achievements with the Art Directors Guild's William Cameron Menzies Award at the Guild’s upcoming annual awards event in February.

A self-described "visual futurist" (a term he created while working on Ridley Scott's Blade Runner), Mead's gift for design was broad and far-ranging, encompassing everything from architectural renderings for the real-world built environment to fantasical concepts for places he created — and shared — that first existed only in his own mind.

Friends and fans from across the sci-fi spectrum poured out their best memories on social media, with Mead’s undeniable influence on their lifelong appreciation of the genre's limitless imaginative possibilities evident across the board:

Born in 1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Mead worked as a designer in the automotive industry after serving in the U.S. Army in the 1950s. He founded his own design company, Syd Mead, Inc. in 1970, leading to work later in the decade on what became a steady roster of visually arresting futuristic movies that now define science fiction: Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1978), Blade Runner (1982), Tron (1982), Short Circuit (1986), Aliens (1986), Timecop (1994), Johnny Mnemonic (1995), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Elysium (2013), and Blade Runner 2049 (2017), for which he again provided the futurescape design to bring Phillip K. Dick’s dystopian vision of a fallen Los Angeles of the future to life. 

Servick said that arrangements for a private "Celebration of Life" service for Mead are pending in Pasadena.

(With reporting by Jeff Spry)

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Syd Mead
Tag: obituary
Tag: Blade Runner
Tag: Blade Runner 2049

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker