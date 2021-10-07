black lotus hero
More info i
Blade Runner: Black Lotus Key Visual | Crunchyroll/Adult Swim
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Blade Runner: Black Lotus NYCC panel reveals neon noir art, new trailer & release date

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Oct 7, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Blade Runner: Black Lotus
Tag: CONS
Tag: New York Comic Con 2021
Tag: NYCC 2021
Tag: Blade Runner
Tag: Adult Swim

Fans who watched the vitrual Blade Runner: Black Lotus panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday not only learned the show's premiere date, but they were also treated to a new trailer and poster art for the series.

The Adult Swim series, which expands on the world of Blade Runner first introduced in Ridley Scott’s classic 1982 film and Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049, will premiere on the network on Nov. 13 at midnight ET with two new back-to-back episodes.

More Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Blade Runner Black Lotus Poster
Where ‘Black Lotus’ fits in the 'Blade Runner' timeline & what to know about the new replicant ‘hero’
Blade Runner Black Lotus
Reveal: Titan Books takes us into the future of 'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' anime series with new art book

Taking place about halfway between both its predecessors (after the blackout introduced in 2049), Black Lotus centers on a replicant named Elle (voiced by Jessica Henwick in the English dub and Arisa Shida for Japanese), who’s being hunted down, since, well, she’s a replicant.

Check out the new trailer and artwork below:

 

Blade Runner Black Lotus poster

Credit: Adult Swim / Crunchyroll / WarnerMedia

Regardless of the timeline or the fact that it's an animated series, based on this trailer (and the one that premiered at this year’s Comic-Con@Home), the show sure does have that same rain-soaked neon noir look from both Blade Runner films. 

During the virtual panel, executive producer Joseph Chu noted that the original Blade Runner "impacted Japanese anime more than any other sci-fi film from Hollywood," and that this new series not only pays tribute to the original film but expands on the world presented within Scott's film.

Series co-director Kenji Kamiyama noted that this is a story about a replicant "trying to find her identity" and "looking for the meaning of existence," adding that the "main character is not sure if she has a soul or not," which is a similar theme explored in Kamiyama's previous project, Ghost in the Shell.

Fellow co-director Shinji Aramaki said that Black Lotus is also "a revenge story," as well as a story about a woman "trying to find herself." He added they also wanted to dig deeper in the gap between the rich and the poor in the show that was presented in the original film.

"Keeping the style of Blade Runner while adding new elements was very challenging for us," Aramaki said.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is set to premiere on Adult Swim Nov. 13 at midnight ET.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2021

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Blade Runner: Black Lotus
Tag: CONS
Tag: New York Comic Con 2021
Tag: NYCC 2021
Tag: Blade Runner
Tag: Adult Swim