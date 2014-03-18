Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
cowboy_bebop_wallpaper_18.jpg

Blast from the past: This Cowboy Bebop PS2 game gives us an inside look at the Bebop

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Mar 18, 2014

Here's your chance to have a mini-walkabout in one of the most famous ships in science fiction.

It's been more than 15 years since Cowboy Bebop first debuted on Japanese television. Since then, it's been considered one of the best sci-fi stories ever told, and it still stands as the best anime to show your friend who thinks they'll never get into anime.

But there's a bit of a forgotten chapter to Spike, Jet, Faye and Edward's story -- the PlayStation 2 game Cowboy Bebop: Serenade of Reminiscence, which came out in Japan in 2005. The game never saw a release outside of Japan, sadly. Even though it was more of a brawler and less of the action RPG most of us were hoping for, it did have one fun feature -- you could check out every nook and cranny of the Bebop!

It's fun getting to explore that big old ship. There are a few episodes where some awfully important things happen on that baby. And some episodes where we just learn why you don't leave food in the fridge for too long.

We've taken a few still shots from the game, and you can find a full video over yonder.

See you, Space Cowboy.

(via Kotaku)

bebopjetsroom.png
Here we see Jet's room where he spends his spare time unwinding from the stress the rest of the...
beboplivingroom.png
Here we see the living quarters, where food is (very rarely) eaten, computer systems are hacked,...
bebopwarehousefridge.png
This is the warehouse area, where, notably, we see an open refrigerator door which is a nice nod to...
bebopbridge.png
This is the bridge. Important things sometimes happen here, but usually we just see Spike and Jet...
bebopfayesmessyroom.png
Faye's room is a disaster which makes sense since she is also equally disastrous.
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: gaming
Tag: Cowboy Bebop

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: