Blast from the past: This Cowboy Bebop PS2 game gives us an inside look at the Bebop

Here's your chance to have a mini-walkabout in one of the most famous ships in science fiction.

It's been more than 15 years since Cowboy Bebop first debuted on Japanese television. Since then, it's been considered one of the best sci-fi stories ever told, and it still stands as the best anime to show your friend who thinks they'll never get into anime.

But there's a bit of a forgotten chapter to Spike, Jet, Faye and Edward's story -- the PlayStation 2 game Cowboy Bebop: Serenade of Reminiscence, which came out in Japan in 2005. The game never saw a release outside of Japan, sadly. Even though it was more of a brawler and less of the action RPG most of us were hoping for, it did have one fun feature -- you could check out every nook and cranny of the Bebop!

It's fun getting to explore that big old ship. There are a few episodes where some awfully important things happen on that baby. And some episodes where we just learn why you don't leave food in the fridge for too long.

We've taken a few still shots from the game, and you can find a full video over yonder.

See you, Space Cowboy.

(via Kotaku)