Blastr POV: Who's your sci-fi/fantasy/horror Valentine?

Valentine's Day is upon us, and brings with it the chance to celebrate love and wait with breathless anticipation for the massive discounts on candy it brings in its wake. For many, it's a chance to spend some quality time with that special someone doing the kinds of things special someones do together. For us, it's the opportunity to wax rhapsodic about the characters from sci-fi, fantasy, and horror who have most sparked our fancy over the years.

From heroes to villlains, from ancient gods to...well, other ancient gods...our gallery of genre crushes spans a spectrum of the best our favorite fiction has to offer. Check it out below, and chime in with your own picks in the comments.