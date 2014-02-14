Latest Stories

loki.jpg

Blastr POV: Who's your sci-fi/fantasy/horror Valentine?

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 14, 2014

Valentine's Day is upon us, and brings with it the chance to celebrate love and wait with breathless anticipation for the massive discounts on candy it brings in its wake. For many, it's a chance to spend some quality time with that special someone doing the kinds of things special someones do together. For us, it's the opportunity to wax rhapsodic about the characters from sci-fi, fantasy, and horror who have most sparked our fancy over the years.

From heroes to villlains, from ancient gods to...well, other ancient gods...our gallery of genre crushes spans a spectrum of the best our favorite fiction has to offer. Check it out below, and chime in with your own picks in the comments.

Willow-Rosenberg_0.jpg
Matthew JacksonI know I'm barking up the wrong tree with this one, but the heart wants what the...
1502732_626430087416204_2073810131_o.jpg
Nathalie CaronOutlander's James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser. Jamie Fraser (to be played by...
shehulk.jpg
Adam SwiderskiThere are obvious reasons to crush on She-Hulk - her physical stature and beauty, her...
Vampirella3.jpg
Don KayeMy geek/fanboy/genre crush was, is, and probably always will be Vampirella. I first...
unnamed_0.jpg
Evan HoovlerI'm most attracted to power, which is why it shouldn't come as a surprise that I have...
blade-runner-sean-young1.jpg
Jeff SpryMy Valentine's Day crush would be the lovely, neo-noir Nexus-6 replicant, Rachael, of...
Farscape-Aeryn-Claudia-Black-02_1.jpg
Trent MooreFarscape was a fish-out-of-water sci-fi tale built around John Crichton, but the heart...
loki-in-prison_0.png
Krystal ClarkMy crush is an obvious but controversial choice. He's tall, extremely pale, but very...
Spock,_2265.jpg
Carol PinchefskySpock from Star Trek. Egon from Ghostbusters. Rodney McKay from Stargate: Atlantis...
KEhleyr.png
Dan RothSuzie Plackson has been on Star Trek many times, but the one character that rises above the...
Tag: Valentine's Day

