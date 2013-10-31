BlastrTV: Battlestar's Nicki Clyne salutes the small roles that made it big

From bounty hunters to zombie slayers, BlastrTV turns the microscope on fringe characters who became fan favorites.

Four lines and a cool helmet - that's all it took for The Empire Strikes Back's Boba Fett to blast his way into the pantheon of most-loved Star Wars characters. Everyone's favorite Mandalorian bounty hunter is, however, hardly the only genre character to make a lot of buzz out of a little screen time. Fan-folk being as detail-oriented as they are, they've time and again singled out seemingly small-time characters and turned them into legends.

In the latest episode of BlastrTV, Battlestar Galactica's Nicki Clyne takes us on a trip through a lineup of little parts that garnered unexpected fame. Did we overlook anybody? Sound off in the comments and let us know! And in case you missed them, you can watch all of the previous episodes of BlastrTV here.

