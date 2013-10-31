Latest Stories

The X-Files episode 1101 My Struggle III - Mulder and Scully
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 05/25
Sophie Turner demonstrates Jean Grey's power move on The Graham Norton Show
Tag: Movies
The Dark Phoenix cast show off their power moves on the Graham Norton Show
Indiana Jones Traps
Tag: Movies
Ranking the weirdest traps in the Indiana Jones movies
jessica cummings rekt global esports
Tag: Fangrrls
Women of esports: Jessica Cummings, ReKTGlobal associate
SmallRoles_teaser.jpg

BlastrTV: Battlestar's Nicki Clyne salutes the small roles that made it big

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Oct 31, 2013

From bounty hunters to zombie slayers, BlastrTV turns the microscope on fringe characters who became fan favorites.

Four lines and a cool helmet - that's all it took for The Empire Strikes Back's Boba Fett to blast his way into the pantheon of most-loved Star Wars characters. Everyone's favorite Mandalorian bounty hunter is, however, hardly the only genre character to make a lot of buzz out of a little screen time. Fan-folk being as detail-oriented as they are, they've time and again singled out seemingly small-time characters and turned them into legends.

In the latest episode of BlastrTV, Battlestar Galactica's Nicki Clyne takes us on a trip through a lineup of little parts that garnered unexpected fame. Did we overlook anybody? Sound off in the comments and let us know! And in case you missed them, you can watch all of the previous episodes of BlastrTV here.

This clip, as well as all past and future episodes of BlastrTV, are also available in the Syfy Now app for iPhone and iPad, Syfy's Xbox app and Roku Channel. If you're looking to view this episode in the Blastr app, you can access it in the video section.

Binary Data <Video Not Found>
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: blastrtv
Tag: Nicki Clyne

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: