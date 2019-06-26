WIRE Buzz: Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans trailer; Blood Quantum heads to Shudder

Today’s WIRE Buzz is full of horror and DC superheroes. But don’t worry, it’s the funny teen superheroes, just in case the mood was getting a little dour. The horror, though? Yeah, it’s not the funny teen kind of horror.

First up, news has broken that the latest horror film from Rhymes For Young Ghouls director Jeff Barnaby is heading to Shudder. Deadline reports the horror-centric streaming service has purchased the U.S. (among other) rights to Blood Quantum, a zombie movie filled with indigenous culture.

When an undead outbreak occurs outside the Mi’gmaq reservation Red Crow, its immune locals have to deal with deal with white people who are even more vicious towards them (and a lot more dead) than usual. “The film is a new, first nations perspective on a classic genre,” said Shudder’s Emily Gotto, “a film that takes zombies in a new direction as it harkens back to the meaningful and politically aware roots of George Romero.”

Starring Michael Greyeyes, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, and Forrest Goodluck in its tale of a tribal sheriff protecting those around him, Blood Quantum screened at Cannes after its Montreal production. “Natives have been on screen for 100 years but have never controlled that image,” Barnaby, Mi’gmaq himself, said. “In the age of representation, Shudder is putting their money where their mouth is and providing an opportunity for a whole new generation of indigenous genre filmmakers.”

No release date has been set for the zombie film.

Next, some information about a new horror movie from the folks that wrote A Quiet Place with John Krasinski. EW reports that Scott Beck and Bryan Woods will be writing and directing a new haunted house film — where the maniacs inside are real killers, not actors — called Haunt.

While it was clear from its box office success that A Quiet Place would lead to a sequel, the further success of its creators was an anticipated but unknown quantity. Now the classic-sounding and Cincinnati-shot movie (starring Katie Stevens, Will Brittain, and Lauryn Alisa McClain) looks to flex the pair’s old-school genre muscles — no blind alien creatures necessary.

Even with a tale of abuse and stalking living inside its haunted house story, Haunt is a tale that relies on its set. “The shoot was incredible because, first and foremost, with our production designer, and our art direction team, we were able to build our own haunted house, that had functioning gags,” said Beck. “That was like being in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, getting to roam around these extravagant incredible sets. Beyond that, we got to actually film over Halloween, which led to this incredible camaraderie of everyone just wanting to enjoy the season, and throw all of that fun energy of what Halloween season really is into the movie.”

Fans can check out Haunt at its premiere at the Fort Lauderdale film festival Popcorn Frights on Aug. 8, or wait until it hits theaters and VOD a month later, on Sept. 13.

Finally, all things Teen Titan are coming into conflict. The classic animated adaptation will be colliding with the absurd and fourth-wall-breaking Teen Titans Go! in a new film — and we’ve got the trailer to show you.

Take a look:

Video of Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans - Exclusive Official Trailer

Directed by Jeff Mednikow and written by Marly Halpern-Graser and Jeremy Adams, the superhero crossover is about banding together and embracing differences—all in order to beat down the supervillain tag-team of Trigon, Hexagon, and Santa Claus. Listen, Teen Titans Go! is weird, ok?

This is one of the biggest cartoon cameo events this side of Scooby-Doo, so fans will want to make sure they don’t miss it when Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans is released later this year.