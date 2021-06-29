Blood Red Sky: A mama vampire takes out hijackers in trailer for Netflix's new horror-thriller

Forget Air Marshals — every flight needs its own vampire. Netflix makes a pretty good case for this blood-sucking safety measure with the official trailer for Blood Red Sky, a horror-action thriller about a group of airplane hijackers who find themselves under attack from a very pissed off mama vampire who just wants to protect her 10-year-old son from harm. Think Flightplan meets 30 Days of Night.

The fanged fatale is Nadja (Peri Baumeister), a woman traveling from Germany to the United States in an effort to find a potential cure for her vampirism. However, she'll need to call on her accursed abilities when the flight is taken over by a band of terrorists led by Berg (Dominic Purcell). Peter Thorwarth directed the film, working off a screenplay he wrote with Stefan Holtz.

According to Netflix, the filmmaker was inspired to make the movie — which flies onto the streamer in late July — while on an overnight flight to the U.S. Fun fact: Baumeister had to undergo about five hours of makeup for scenes requiring her to go full-on phantasma. This sometimes meant the actress was called in at three in the morning.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Blood Red Sky | Official Trailer | Netflix

The project, which shot at four different airports throughout Europe, kicked off production last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic with strict health safety protocols in place.

"The coronavirus hygiene policy for the movie was around 40 pages long," Netflix purports in the official press notes. "Cast and crew were split into different groups with no mixing permitted between them. The pandemic caused production to be shut down for three months as it was impossible to get international actors into the Czech Republic, however, this gave filmmakers time to perfect their plans and return to set fully refreshed and revitalized."

Alexander Scheer, Kais Setti, Graham McTavish, Roland Møller, Gordon Brown, Chidi Ajufo, Kai Ivo Baulitz, and Carl Koch comprise the rest of the principal cast.

Blood Red Sky touches down on Netflix Friday, July 23.