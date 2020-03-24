First look: As Bloodshot arrives on digital, go behind the journey from page to screen

Less than two weeks after its U.S. theatrical release, Bloodshot makes the transition to digital today. Its truncated window comes in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as box office receipts in North America, and the rest of the planet, have been obliterated with en masse movie theater closings to help enforce "social distancing."

To date, Sony Picture's adaptation of the Valiant comic, starring Vin Diesel and Sam Heughan (Outlander), has earned $10 million domestically at the box office, and $24 million globally. Valiant and Sony were hoping Bloodshot would help them launch an interconnected universe of films featuring an array of Valiant characters. Now, the accelerated digital release allows them to try to take advantage of their theatrical marketing campaign, lingering global awareness, and home-bound audiences that still have disposable income for film purchases.

The digital release also includes deleted and extended scenes, a blooper reel, and two featurettes — including Initiate Sequence: Directing Bloodshot, which charts VFX veteran Dave Wilson's path to helming the action-thriller.

To tease a bit of what's included, SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek at the opening of that featurette, which includes interviews with Wilson, Diesel, and producer Dinesh Shamdasani...

Video of Bloodshot Exclusive Clip - “Modern Superhero Narrative” | SYFY WIRE

With the pandemic shuttering theaters worldwide, studios like Sony, Disney (Onward), and Universal (The Invisible Man, The Hunt) have all released or pushed up the home video windows for several of their 2020 titles affected by the crisis. It's a strange time for the world, but also a strange time for Hollywood, with these past few weeks essentially the first time theatrical releases have dropped on VOD so quickly.

But if you found yourself intrigued by Ray Garrison / Bloodshot's story arc in the film, SYFY WIRE has tons of coverage of other Valiant Comics titles including Killers, Final Witness, The Visitor, and more!