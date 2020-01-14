Vin Diesel tests his immortal abilities in second trailer for Bloodshot

Vin Diesel's Raymond "Ray" Garrison is ready for some more immortal action in the second, hemoglobin-soaked trailer for Bloodshot. Directed by Dave Wilson (Love, Death & Robots), the movie is an adaptation of the Valiant Comics character of the same name created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton.

Diesel (Fast & Furious) stars as a soldier, who becomes an unstoppable killing machine after having tiny, organ-repairing robots injected into his dead body. Dr. Emil Harting (Iron Man 3's Guy Pearce) is behind Garrison's resurrection, but keeps Ray's mind wiped, so as to keep him docile and easily controllable. When our hero finally remembers that his wife was brutally murdered, he sets out for revenge.

Allow the nanites to take over your body as you watch the latest trailer below:

Video of BLOODSHOT – International Trailer #2

Right off the bat, we have to say that the visual effects for Bloodshot look pretty darned rad. Did you see Diesel's character catch that grenade in mid-air and then keep walking after it exploded like nothing even happened? That's weapons-grade badassery right there.

Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Lamorne Morris, Talulah Riley, Alex Hernandez, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson co-star.

This is Sony's second comic book-based trailer of the last two days. Yesterday, the studio released debut footage for its Morbius project starring Jared Leto and (surprise! surprise!) Michael Keaton seemingly reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming role.

Written by Jeff Wadlow (Fantasy Island) and Eric Heisserer (Bird Box), Bloodshot blasts into theaters everywhere Friday, March 13.