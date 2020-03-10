Latest Stories

Legends of Tomorrow Damien and Nora
Tag: TV
Legends of Tomorrow: Damien Dhark, puppets, and a surprise wedding in ’Mr. Parker’s Cul-de-sac’
The Flash Season 6
The Flash: Wally and Cisco return, plus major Crisis fallout in ‘Death of the Speed Force’
Project Blue Book Season 2 What Lies Beneath
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book podcast 2.8: Jerod Haynes returns as Daniel Banks in 'What Lies Beneath'
American Horror Story red baby image
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: First American Horror Story S10 pic washes ashore; Kidrobot movie charges up; more
Lugosi Dracula
More info i
Credit: Universal Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Blumhouse looking to bring Dracula back from the undead as feature film

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Mar 10, 2020

In keeping with its pattern of bringing dead things back to life, Blumhouse is looking to revive yet another classic monster. Hot off the heels of The Invisible Man being a critical and commercial hit, SYFY WIRE has confirmed that Jason Blum and company are planning to produce a new Dracula feature. 

The film isn't yet set at a studio, per Variety. Blumhouse has a first-look deal at Universal Pictures, and recently worked with the studio on The Invisible Man, a standalone film based on another classic Universal monster. SYFY WIRE has reached out to Universal Pictures for comment.

More Dracula

Gina Torres
WIRE Buzz: Gina Torres wedded to The Brides (of Dracula); Reid Scott hears an Echo; more 
oldmandracula.jpg
The best, worst, and weirdest adaptations of Dracula

Karyn Kusama (Destroyer) will direct this unnamed Dracula standalone feature, reportedly set in the present day, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who have worked with Kusama on a number of films including Destroyer and The Invitation, are writing the script. In addition to directing Jennifer’s Body, Kusama also helmed the sixth episode of HBO’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Outsider ("The One About the Yiddish Vampire," appropriately enough).

Once thought to be gone for good after 2017’s The Mummy, Universal’s one and only entry in its now defunct Dark Universe, Universal’s stable of classic monsters appears to have risen from the dead after Blumhouse made The Invisible Man and turned it into a bona fide hit. The Leigh Whannell-directed feature debuted at No.1 and raked in over $102 million globally thus far against a budget of a reported $7 million.

This news immediately follows Aquaman and Saw director James Wan signing a deal with Universal Pictures to develop a monster movie of his own.

Blumhouse, which renewed its first-look deal with Universal in 2014 for 10 years, is opting for a creator-driven approach with the Universal monsters over the Dark Universe’s attempt at establishing a sense of continuity among films.

SYFY WIRE and Universal Pictures are both owned by NBCUniversal.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Dracula
Tag: Blumhouse
Tag: Universal Monsters
Tag: Universal Pictures
Tag: the invisible man

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: