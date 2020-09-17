First 4 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' trailers invite us into a house of anthology film horror

Halloween is almost upon us, and with it comes the perfect season to curl up with a good scary movie or two. Or more. Enter Welcome to the Blumhouse.

The banner is the result of a partnership between Amazon Studios and Blumhouse — the production company behind recent horror hits like Jordan Peele's Get Out and The Invisible Man. Welcome to the Blumhouse kicks off with two separate horror-filled double-bill features in October, followed by four more films in 2021.

The first pairing, featuring the films The Lie and Black Box, will be released on Amazon Prime Video Oct. 6. The second set, Evil Eye and Nocturne, will become available to stream on the platform Oct. 13.

Check out the trailers below:

Video of The Lie | Official Trailer | Welcome To The Blumhouse | Prime Video

Kicking open the door to the "Blumhouse" will be The Lie. Written and directed by Veena Sud (The Stranger), the movie follows two parents (played by The Killing's Mireille Enos and The Batman's Peter Sarsgaard) as they try and cover up their daughter (The Kissing Booth's Joey King) having suddenly (and unexpectedly) killed her friend.

Video of Black Box | Official Trailer | Welcome To The Blumhouse | Prime Video

The second half of the first pairing will be Black Box, written by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., making his directorial debut with the feature. The film tells the story of Nolan (Jurassic World: Dominion's Mamoudou Athie), a man struggling to regain his memory after surviving a tragic car accident, so that he can take better care of his young daughter. However, when he starts to undergo an experimental treatment overseen by a doctor (13 Reasons Why's Phylicia Rashad) promising a fix, he's confronted by a past that is too dark to be his own.

Video of Evil Eye | Official Trailer | Welcome To The Blumhouse | Prime Video

Picking up the fright fest a week later is Evil Eye, written by newcomer Madhuri Shekar, directed by twin brothers Elan and Rajeev Dassani (Scandal) and produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico). The movie revolves around Pallavi (GLOW's Sunita Mani) and Sandeep (Better Call Saul's Omar Maskati), a young couple who begin to break apart when Pallavi's mother (Jessica Jones' Sarita Choudhury) starts to insist that Sandeep has sinister ties to her own past.

Video of Nocturne | Official Trailer | Welcome To The Blumhouse | Prime Video

And finally, rounding out the set is Nocturne. Written and directed by Zu Quirke, the movie centers around twin sisters (Jumanji's Madison Iseman and The Handmaid's Tale's Sydney Sweeney) at a prestigious music academy. When one of them finds a notebook belonging to a dead former student, she sees it as a way to finally get one over on her more successful sister, only to discover that the book may have a dark will of its own.

Welcome to the Blumhouse's The Lie and Black Box both premiere on Oct. 6. Evil Eye and Nocturne debut Oct. 13.