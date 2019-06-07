Blumhouse TV teases new franchise that’s almost like 'an origin story for our whole world'

In the three years since it's been established, Blumhouse TV has taken on the new medium with the same risk-friendly attitude the studio has always brought to its feature films.

Along with a second season of The Purge on its way — a show that helped Blumhouse TV establish itself by adapting one of the House of Blum's most successful film franchises — another familiar property will make its way to the small screen.

"One franchise that we’re really excited about we can’t announce yet," said Blumhouse TV co-president Marci Wiseman. "It’s a film that we feel is an origin story for our whole world, so we’re excited about opening that up."

While Wiseman didn't offer up any further details, the notion of which existing Blumhouse feature doubles as their origin story is just ripe for speculation.

The tease came during a panel discussion attended by SYFY WIRE at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas on Friday, titled "The House That Horror Built: Inside Blumhouse Television" — which featured Wiseman, her fellow co-president Jeremy Gold, Director of Development Sahar Vahedi, and Alternative & Non-Scripted Director Amanda Spain.

Though Blumhouse founder Jason Blum wasn't in attendance, (he did take a second to Facetime the crowd and say, "Hello"), the execs in attendance discussed how the company plans to remain dedicated to its creator-centric philosophy.

"The DNA of Blumhouse has always been put your faith in your creators, in your talent," Vahedi explained. "On the features side, Jason's really able to support a lot of talent [and] give them the freedom to bring their vision to life. Sometimes, when you’re a producer in television, you don’t necessarily get to protect your talent in that way. Part of that is also stepping into a position to defend our creating choices and our talent that we were so proud of and invested in."

Some of Blumhouse TV's recent projects include Hulu's monthly made-for-TV holiday-themed anthology Into the Dark, and Ghoul, the Netflix Indian sci-fi horror, which both manage to stand out in an increasingly crowded television landscape.

"The way people watch television today has changed so much in the last couple years," said Vahedi. "For us, being able to marry what we do best in the feature world; giving voice to new talent, telling stories from unique points of view that don’t get a lot of representation, being able to support our filmmakers with crews that can really hold them up, and making sure that this work gets seen, it’s a whole new way of making movies and TV."