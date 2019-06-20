Boarding Party: Discussing the Plutocratic Vigilante with Sal Gentile

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This week, Jackie Jennings is joined by Late Night with Seth Meyers writer and self-identified geek Sal Gentile to discuss Sal's lifelong love all things Batman. Tune in to find out how much space of Jackie's apartment is taken up by comics and board games and how Aquaman figured out how to solve Batman's loneliness.

Listen below.

