Toy Story 4 - Giggle McDimples
Harley Quinn in Batman TAS
Tim Burton's Batman
men in black
Batman and Vicki Vale
Credit: Warner Bros.
Boarding Party: Discussing the Plutocratic Vigilante with Sal Gentile

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 20, 2019

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This week, Jackie Jennings is joined by Late Night with Seth Meyers writer and self-identified geek Sal Gentile to discuss Sal's lifelong love all things Batman. Tune in to find out how much space of Jackie's apartment is taken up by comics and board games and how Aquaman figured out how to solve Batman's loneliness.

Listen below.

