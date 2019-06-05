Boarding Party: Do a murder solve with Zach Cherry

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This week, Jackie Jennings chats with Zach Cherry (Crashing, You, Spider-Man: Homecoming) about his #1, very-nearly-genre fandom: Monk. Aside from discussing the ins and outs of being the actual star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zach also takes a swing at the first installment of Boarding Party's "Piss Off a Fan Base" with a hot take for Monk fans everywhere.

Listen below.

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe, subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Play.

Click here to subscribe via TuneIn.

Click here to subscribe via Stitcher.