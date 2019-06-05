Latest Stories

Sir Terry Pratchett (Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
Tony Shalhoub in Monk
Credit: USA

Boarding Party: Do a murder solve with Zach Cherry

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 5, 2019

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This week, Jackie Jennings chats with Zach Cherry (Crashing, You, Spider-Man: Homecoming) about his #1, very-nearly-genre fandom: Monk. Aside from discussing the ins and outs of being the actual star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zach also takes a swing at the first installment of Boarding Party's "Piss Off a Fan Base" with a hot take for Monk fans everywhere.

Listen below.

