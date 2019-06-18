Latest Stories

Boarding Party: For the love of LARPing and D&D

Jun 18, 2019

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This week, Jackie Jennings is joined by old UCB pal Brennan Lee Mulligan (Dimension 20) to discuss Brennan's lifelong love of LARP-ing and Dungeons & Dragons (the game, not the 2000 movie, though we couldn't resist including a photo from that sad, wonderful thing). Turns out, it's alllll thanks to Mom — hi, Mom! They also do deep on why D&D is having a moment now and what the next season of Dimension 20 holds in store for fans.

Listen below.

