Latest Stories

Supernatural's Misha Collins Jensen Ackles Jared Padalecki at SDCC 2019 via Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Read This Fanfiction SDCC 2019 edition: His Dark Materials, Supernatural, Marvel, and more
Haley Bennett in Swallow
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Swallow horror bought; Elijah Wood's genre TV deal; more
Hyperloop
Tag: Science
Need for speed: India may soon have the world's first fully functional hyperloop train
Enterprise War
Tag: TV
Star Trek author explains how Captain Pike is like Obi-Wan Kenobi
(Helen Sloan/HBO)
More info i
(Helen Sloan/HBO)
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Boarding Party: GoT in the rearview with Corin Wells

Presenters
Default contributor image
Jackie Jennings
Jul 31, 2019

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

Jackie Jennings and Corin Wells are massive GoT nerds with some massive feelings over the ending of the HBO series. Join them as they discuss the final season, their overall thoughts on the show and their hope/dream/myriad fears for the future. Also, whose career are they most excited to watch post-Thrones? They answer may (not) shock you!.

Listen below!

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe, subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Play.

Click here to subscribe via TuneIn.

Click here to subscribe via Stitcher.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Boarding Party
Tag: Game of Thrones

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: