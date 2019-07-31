Boarding Party: GoT in the rearview with Corin Wells

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

Jackie Jennings and Corin Wells are massive GoT nerds with some massive feelings over the ending of the HBO series. Join them as they discuss the final season, their overall thoughts on the show and their hope/dream/myriad fears for the future. Also, whose career are they most excited to watch post-Thrones? They answer may (not) shock you!.

Listen below!

