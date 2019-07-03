Boarding Party: Inside the Potter fandom with Alise Morales

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This week, dive deep into the world of Potter fandom with Jackie Jennings and her guest, Alise Morales (Cartoon President, Betches). Jackie and Alise dive into her prolific work as a (teen) Potter fanfic author, sorting ceremony host, and proud Gryffindor. Alise walks us through the ins and outs of Potter fandom and helps us sort the current Democratic primary contestants into houses. Is Beto a Hufflepuff? That question and more is DEFINITIVELY answered on this week's Boarding Party.

Listen below.

