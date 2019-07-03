Latest Stories

Bloodshot #1 Cover B
Tag: Comics
Exclusive Preview: Bloodshot is back in first look at comic relaunch
Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 2
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Lord of the Rings series rings up director; Hunger Games axes NYC plans
open spellbook
Tag: Fangrrls
Using practical psychology to be more of a Basic Witch
Ultimatetitlebanner.PNG
Tag: Comics
An ultimate oral history of Ultimate Spider-Man
Harry Potter
More info i
Image Credit: Warner Brothers
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features

Boarding Party: Inside the Potter fandom with Alise Morales

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 3, 2019

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This week, dive deep into the world of Potter fandom with Jackie Jennings and her guest, Alise Morales (Cartoon President, Betches). Jackie and Alise dive into her prolific work as a (teen) Potter fanfic author, sorting ceremony host, and proud Gryffindor. Alise walks us through the ins and outs of Potter fandom and helps us sort the current Democratic primary contestants into houses. Is Beto a Hufflepuff? That question and more is DEFINITIVELY answered on this week's Boarding Party.

Listen below.

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe, subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Play.

Click here to subscribe via TuneIn.

Click here to subscribe via Stitcher.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: Boarding Party
Tag: fanfiction
Tag: Harry Potter
Tag: Wizarding World

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: