Boarding Party: Talking '90s toys with Casey Jost

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This week, Casey Jost (Impractical Jokers, UCB Comedy) and Jackie Jennings talk about Casey's lifelong love of '90s toys. From Power Rangers to Stretch Armstrong, Jackie and Case cover the whole basement full. Casey also reveals how he gets to incorporate his love of figurines into his job as a producer on the super popular show Impractical Jokers and offers some tips for surviving San Diego Comic-Con in one (unburnt) piece.

