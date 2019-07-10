Latest Stories

Beyonce Nala The Lion King
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Beyoncé drops Lion King track; Absolute Carnage trailer bonds with internet; more
Adam Paloian drawing Spongebob
Tag: Videos
Artists Alley: SpongeBob SquarePants drawn by Adam Paloian
Brad Davis red carpet
Tag: Movies
Spider-Man: Far From Home's Brad Davis is the most dangerous villain the MCU has ever seen
Stranger Things 3 Nancy
Tag: Fangrrls
How Spider-Man: Far From Home and Stranger Things ditched the damsel-in-distress trope
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
More info i
Credit: Saban Entertainment
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Games
Tag: Features

Boarding Party: Talking '90s toys with Casey Jost

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 10, 2019

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This week, Casey Jost (Impractical Jokers, UCB Comedy) and Jackie Jennings talk about Casey's lifelong love of '90s toys. From Power Rangers to Stretch Armstrong, Jackie and Case cover the whole basement full. Casey also reveals how he gets to incorporate his love of figurines into his job as a producer on the super popular show Impractical Jokers and offers some tips for surviving San Diego Comic-Con in one (unburnt) piece.

Listen below!

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe, subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Play.

Click here to subscribe via TuneIn.

Click here to subscribe via Stitcher.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Boarding Party
Tag: Casey Jost
Tag: Impractical Jokers
Tag: toys
Tag: Collectibles

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: