Boarding Party: The perfect butter beer recipe

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This week, Late Night with Seth Meyers writer Karen Chee joins host Jackie Jennings to share how her love of the Harry Potter books and films shaped her childhood and, dare she say it, college years. The two discuss what it means to be a Hufflepuff and a Ravenclaw and even reveal some of their biggest crushes from the franchise. But Karen is not just a nerd for the magically British; she has a passion for British comedy that goes deep, like fan theory deep.

In celebration of Harry Potter's birthday in July, Boarding Party will be talking with comedians about their love of the Potterverse, be it the books, the films, the fan fiction, the parks, the author, or anything else.

