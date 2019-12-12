WIRE Buzz: Bob Iger and Martin Scorsese to meet; Will Poulter pulls out of Lord of the Rings series; more

Remember that one time the Oscar award-winning director Martin Scorsese decided to torch the Marvel Cinematic Universe by calling the films "not cinema"? Yah, Disney CEO Bob Iger still isn't over that, apparently. In an interview with Time magazine, Iger revealed that he and Scorsese may be having a face to face on the matter.

Representatives for Iger and Scorsese are apparently in talks to schedule a meeting between the two high powered Hollywood heavies. Iger revealed news of the possible meeting as part of an interview he gave to Time after being named "Businessperson of the Year."

"If Marty Scorsese wants to be in the business of taking artistic risk, all power to him. It doesn’t mean that what we’re doing isn’t art,” said Iger, while on the subject.

So yeah, we're eager to see how that meeting goes, if it eventually does get scheduled.

It looks like Amazon's Lord of the Rings series will have to dive back into the casting pool. The Hollywood Reporter says actor Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) has had to pull out of the big-budget series due to scheduling conflicts.

The British actor joined the series back in September, but news of his specific role was never officially revealed or confirmed by Amazon. That's not too surprising considering Amazon Studios has been keeping most of the series' casting details under lock and key. In fact, some of the only other news we've heard is the hiring of Markella Kavenagh (Romper Stomper) and Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones).

The Amazon TV series will dive into the Second Age of Middle-Earth, as confirmed back in March. Any other juicy plot details are also shrouded in complete darkness, but that's not stopping us from getting fully aboard this hype train. We're not the only ones either, the series has already won a Season 2, even as production continues on Season 1.

The series is being developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay — the screenwriting pair behind Star Trek. It will be partially produced by Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) and directed by J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

Please, gives us more precious details Amazon. We wants it, we needs it!

DC Comics has finally revealed more details about a buzzy comics project they teased back at San Diego Comic-Con. The classic 1950s sci-fi hero Adam Strange is coming back in 2020 for a 12-issue run called Strange Adventures. The first issue is due out Mar. 4, and will once again reunite the creators behind DC's Eisner-Award winning Mister Miracle series.

Writer Tom King, artists Mitch Gerads, and Evan “Doc” Shaner will collaborate on the story and artwork. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will tell two stories and also include a surprise DC character! Strange Adventures was DC's first science fiction book when it was created by Julius Schwartz and Murphy Anderson back in 1958.

In a statement to THR, King said, "I wanted to tell two stories simultaneously, and have them play off each other: the story we tell others and the story others tell about us. To represent these two aspects, we use two of the best artists in comics, then we weave those two tellings together in odd and new ways that I don’t think anyone’s seen in modern superhero comics."

Well mark this one up for the buy pile, as we can't wait to see where these Strange Adventures take us!