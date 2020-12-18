Boba Fett spinoff series for Disney+ announced in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale

Surprise! Season 2 of The Mandalorian was all a ploy to set the stage for a Boba Fett series coming next December, so get ready for double the helmeted action next year.

Spoilers ahead for Boba Fett's story in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian on Disney+, which is out today!

In all seriousness, though, a Star Wars spinoff centered around the iconic bounty hunter — The Book of Boba Fett — was announced following a post-credits scene tacked onto the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. His debt to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) fulfilled, Boba (Temuera Morrison) returns to Jabba's palace on Tatooine where a rotund Bib Fortuna has apparently taken control of the late Hutt's criminal enterprise. Fett and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) murder everyone in the place, save for the Twi'lek pleasure girl, and assume the throne, ready to start a little empire of their own. Obviously, Morrison and Wen (also voicing Shand in The Bad Batch) are expected to return to play their characters.

Little else is known about the project — i.e. episode count, if this will drop ahead of/instead of a third season of The Mandalorian?, etc. — but we've reached out to Disney for additional details.

Disney once played around with the idea of a Boba Fett movie (which once had Josh Trank and James Mangold to direct at certain points), but it's good to see that the studio didn't abandon the concept entirely. The Book of Boba Fett is one of several Lucasfilm projects coming to Disney+ in the coming years. During a special investor-related event last week, Disney announced spinoffs for fan favorites like Ahsoka Tano and Lando Calrissian. For the full slate of TV and film projects set in the galaxy far, far away, click here.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Jeremy Bulloch, who physically played the role of Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, passed away yesterday. Morrison played Jango Fett, donor for the Republic's entire Clone Army, in the prequels. Since Boba was a clone of Jango as well, it only made sense that Morrison would be brought back to play the latter as an adult all these years later.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.