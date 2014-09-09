Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
Boba1.jpg

Boba Fett's Slave 1 bounty-cruiser streaks into an epic LEGO set

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Sep 9, 2014

LEGO didn't achieve the title of supreme toymaker of the universe by resting on their Danish laurels.  Check out this deluxe upcoming Ultimate Collector's Series set starring Boba Fett's infamous Slave 1, complete with 1996 pieces and five Minifigs, including the most notorious smuggler ever to be frozen in carbonite, Han Solo.   No word yet on an exact release date or price, but rumors say it should arrive sometime this holiday season for around $200.

Take a peek at the preview shots below in its pre-launch phase.

(Via Giant Freakin Robot)

15118970925_4c8fcc877d.jpg
14932550848_241b9761ab.jpg
14932374879_bbfde2f4fd.jpg
Compare.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: LEGO

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: