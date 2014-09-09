Boba Fett's Slave 1 bounty-cruiser streaks into an epic LEGO set

LEGO didn't achieve the title of supreme toymaker of the universe by resting on their Danish laurels. Check out this deluxe upcoming Ultimate Collector's Series set starring Boba Fett's infamous Slave 1, complete with 1996 pieces and five Minifigs, including the most notorious smuggler ever to be frozen in carbonite, Han Solo. No word yet on an exact release date or price, but rumors say it should arrive sometime this holiday season for around $200.

Take a peek at the preview shots below in its pre-launch phase.

(Via Giant Freakin Robot)