BoJack Horseman S5 finale
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: BoJack Horseman ending after two-part final season; Apple TV+ drops trailers
Nebula Guardians
Tag: Movies
Nebula vs Deadpool! Karen Gillan and Ryan Reynolds spar over fantasy football
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Tag: Science
Prehistoric sea monster could probably beat Michael Phelps at the breaststroke
Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Revenge of the Sith
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Obi-Wan series finds director; Marvel Studios may take TV lead
BoJack Horseman S5 finale
Source: Netflix
Source: Netflix
Tag: TV
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: BoJack Horseman ending after two-part final season; Apple TV+ drops trailers

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Sep 27, 2019

Beloved Netflix comedy/rumination on depression BoJack Horseman is coming to an end with its next season. And after Season 5, well, maybe everyone needed a break to sit and think about things.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (sadly, not The Hollywoo Reporter), creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s industry satire will end with a two-part sixth and final season, with half of the season released Oct. 25, and the second half Jan. 31, 2020. This isn’t Netflix’s call, but rather Bob-Waksberg’s creative decision to shut things down. Presumably this is also to let fans cope with the debilitating effects of its content — some of which is teased in the below trailer:

bojack-season-5
BoJack Horseman Season 5 is a near-perfect depiction of spiraling out of control
BoJackHorsemanNetflix
Netflix cuts first original series syndication deal to cable TV - could more follow?

After BoJack’s success, Bob-Waksberg has helped give the world other adult-focused animated fare like recently-cancelled Tuca and Bertie and Amazon’s critically-acclaimed Undone. But BoJack (Will Arnett), Todd (Aaron Paul), and Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) will have a final chance to make their lives work when one of Netflix’s first original hits begins its end on Oct. 25.

Next, Apple TV+ has released a slew of new trailers ahead of its official launch. Some of these, like its Ghostwriter reboot and Snoopy in Space, have a genre bent. The former takes the classic Sesame Workshop series from the ‘90s (all about reading, writing, and solving mysteries with the help of a friendly ghost) and gives it a modern spin.

Check it out:

The official description makes the show sound a bit like the Jack Black Goosebumps film, as “a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world.” But the local kids can solve this, no problem.

The latter of the shows blends the Peanuts comic character with the space-faring antics of the streaming service’s For All Mankind. Yes, Snoopy the Dog is joining NASA. No, this doesn't mean there's a new interstellar Arrowverse coming to Apple TV+... yet.

See for yourself:

Who let this ex-fighter pilot take over the ISS? Actually, when phrased like that, it actually seems like Snoopy is more qualified than Charlie Brown or any of the show’s humans.

Apple TV+ launches with GhostwriterSnoopy in Space, and more on Nov. 1.

