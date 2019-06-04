Explosion on the set of Bond 25 damages soundstage, injures crew member

The 25th James Bond movie just can't seem to catch a break; it may even be cursed. According to a post from the verified 007 Twitter account today, a controlled explosion on a soundstage at Pinewood Studios (the longtime home of the spy-fi franchise when it's not shooting on location) damaged part of the set and injured a crew member.

"During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury," reads the tweet.

At this point, news like this is becoming less and less surprising from a project whose woes go all the way back to last summer when Danny Boyle left the project over creative differences with the producers and main star, Daniel Craig (who is also a producer). This left the film without a director, a script, and a firm release date.

More recently, Craig (Bond 25 will be his fifth time in the role of James) sustained an ankle injury while on set in Jamiaca, where the movie, ironically, opens with 007 enjoying a well-deserved vacation. Not long after, it was reported that Craig would need some minor surgery, but that production would not be affected in his absence.

Directed by Maniac's Cary Joji Fukunaga, technically the first American ever to helm a James Bond movie, the 25th installment in the series features Rami Malek as the villain.

Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), David Dencik (McMafia), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Billy Magnussen (Aladdin), and Dali Benssalah (A Faithful Man) are also newcomers to the iconic globetrotting/espionage/action IP.

Those returning from previous films are: Ralph Fiennes (M), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), and Ben Whishaw (Q).

Bond 25 opens in theaters April 8, 2020. The script was penned by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade with some punch-up done by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Scott Z. Burns.