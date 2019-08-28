Travel back to Thra in new comic prequel series for Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Netflix is trekking into fabled Jim Henson territory this week when its The Dark Crystal prequel series, Age of Resistance, premieres on Aug. 30, where we'll be led into the mystical lands of the Skeksis and Gelflings.

To further immerse fans in the legends and lore of Thra, Boom! Studios is releasing a 12-issue companion prequel titled Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The debut issue of this official tie-in fantasy adventure arrives on Sept. 25 and spotlights a lone Gelfling soldier’s quest to discover peace through an arcane artifact, taking us deep into the rich past of Henson's imaginary kingdom and its strange and wonderful residents.

SYFY WIRE has an extended look into the project and an exclusive peek at a wild variant cover by Eisner Award-winning artist and illustrator Christian Ward (Black Bolt, Thor), showcasing the power-hungry and sinister Skeksis, The Scientist. This memorable malevolent character initially appeared in The Dark Crystal film and will be seen in The Jim Henson Company’s Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Written by Nicole Andelfinger (Adventure Time) and accented by stirring art from Matias Basla (Sparrowhawk), the spellbinding book kicks off with an engaging story directly leading up to the events of the Netflix series as the creative team explores Thra's secret history prior to the Age of Resistance.

"I can't wait for people to fall in love with the new players the show brings to the table, then go even more in depth in the comics to the ones that are a bit more in the background for the show," Andelfinger tells SYFY WIRE. "Thra is filled with a truly diverse cast of characters and I'm excited for readers to meet several of them in issue one!"

Credit: Boom! Studios

Within the captivating storyline we'll meet Maudra Vala of the Stonewood Clan, mother of young rebel Maudra Fara, and a brave Gelfling leader desperately trying to save her people from absolute destruction. Arathim, the gigantic spiders that have vowed to strike back against the Gelflings, have swarmed the vast land, wreaking destruction and chaos everywhere between Gelfling clans as they clash for dominance over the forests and caves of Thra.

Maudra Vala sends her most valiant warrior, Ordon, to the mysterious Tomb of Relics to retrieve a legendary mythical weapon that might be the key to victory in the war. However, the path to the occult relic is riddled with secret traps and unseen dangers. Will Ordon, champion of all Gelfling warriors, battle his way to the Stonewood clan’s last chance for survival or fail in the process?

Credit: Boom! Studios

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #1 invades comic shops on Sept. 25 and also features a main cover by illustrator Mona Finden and a variant connecting cover by artists Kelly and Nichole Matthews (R.L. Stine’s Just Beyond).

Leap into the fray with our exclusive preview in the gallery below.