Boom! Studios spotlights vamp hunter Charles Gunn in new Angel #4

In the perilous paranormal realm of the Buffyverse, iconic slayers are the true rock stars and one of the most charismatic of them all goes by the feared name of Charles Gunn.

Boom! Studios, partnering with 20th Century Fox, will showcase the famed vampire hunter in his first full appearance in their Buffy The Vampire Slayer spinoff series when Angel #4 arrives on Aug. 28 — and SYFY WIRE has a special sneak peek inside.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Celebrated writer Bryan Edward Hill (Batman, American Carnage) joins forces with artist Gleb Melnikov (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), in a highly anticipated chapter overseen by writer/director Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Marvel’s The Avengers).

In the Angel spinoff TV series, Gunn was a badass, bloodsucker-bashing vigilante battling creatures of the night in South Central L.A. before joining Angel Investigations. The skilled vamp hunter was first introduced in the episode "War Zone," which aired on May 9, 2000 on The WB.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Angel #4's storyline picks up after Angel saves the mysterious and troubled Fred from the demon stalking her in Sunnydale. Angel gets lured into a demented dimension where he's tormented by intense visions of past atrocities and a bizarre figure with a stake aimed directly at his heart! In order to escape an endless eternity under the demon’s reign, Angel battles back against its cruel illusions and attempts to defeat his own magnified fears.

But a far greater source of evil is lurking on the horizon and he’ll need every ally he can summon to help him save the planet, starting with Fred, who’s linked to the demonic forces surrounding Angel, and the first appearance of a friendly-yet-fierce face from the tough turf of Los Angeles — the vicious vampire hunter Charles Gunn.

“Readers have been asking about Charles Gunn, and I’ve been excited to write him," Wood tells SYFY WIRE. "Come to our vision of Los Angeles this issue, where the dead travel fast and the good die young.”

Credit: Boom! Studios

Angel #4 spotlights a pulp-inspired main cover by artist Dan Panosian (Slots), and vivid variant covers by Scott Buoncristiano (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Gabriel Hernandez Walta (Vision), and series artist Gleb Melnikov.

Now check out our exclusive extended look at Boom! Studios' Angel #4 in the full gallery below, then shoot us a comment on Gunn's stellar moment in the lurid limelight.