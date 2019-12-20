Latest Stories

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker red carpet premiere
Star Wars cast celebrates the end at The Rise of Skywalker world premiere
Carrie Fisher General Leia Organa Star Wars The Last Jedi
Hugs, handshakes, and horseplay abound in John Boyega's emotional, behind-the-scenes Star Wars tribute
Star Wars Kylo Rey
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker answers a big Last Jedi question about Rey and Kylo Ren
Ma Reynolds Hero
The Outlaw Ma Reynolds raises hell in the 'Verse with Boom's new Firefly one-shot
Ma Reynolds Hero
Credit: Boom! Studios
The Outlaw Ma Reynolds raises hell in the 'Verse with Boom's new Firefly one-shot

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Dec 20, 2019

In keeping with the bounty of blazing Boom! Studios one-shots blasting out of the Firefly universe, a new over-sized issue centered around Captain Malcolm Reynolds' renegade rebel mom, Maude Reynolds, is headed your way in January to kick off the new year — and SYFY WIRE is hosting a special expanded preview of this rip-roaring release.

Written by New York Times bestselling author Greg Pak (Ronin Island, Planet Hulk) and injected with stimulating artwork delivered by illustrators Davide Gianfelice (Nightwing) and George Kambadais (The Black Ghost), the most fearsome outlaw in the 'Verse is a rifle-packin' mama you don't ever want to tangle with on this or any other planet outpost, frontier space station, or colonized asteroid.

Firefly Ma 1

Credit: Boom! Studios

This rousing tale showcases a main cover by award-winning artist Ethan Young (Nanjing: The Burning City) and variants courtesy of Ming Doyle (The Kitchen) and Michael Walsh (Black Hammer/Justice League). Rounding out the exceptional creative team is colorist Joana Lafuente (Jim Henson’s Labyrinth) and letterer Jim Campbell (Abbott, Coda).

Ma Reynolds Slice

Credit: Boom! Studios

Want to know what familial influences Mal Reynolds had in shaping his personality and profession as a Browncoat leader, notorious smuggler, and lawless adventurer? Look no further than his tough-as-nails mother! 

The revealing storyline launches a new year of Firefly at Boom!, with the infamous Maude Reynolds in serious trouble and headlining the Alliance’s Most Wanted List. If Mal and his motley crew don't head them off at the pass and get to her first, a new war stirring amid the stars is destined to erupt.

Ma Reynolds Slice 2

Credit: Boom! Studios

Rocket into our preview of Firefly: The Outlaw Ma Reynolds #1 in the gallery below, then hit the afterburners to snag a copy when it lands in comic shops on Jan. 15, 2020.

Firefly Ma 1
Credit: Boom! Studios
Firefly Ma 2
Credit: Boom! Studios
Firefly Ma 3
Credit: Boom! Studios
Firefly Ma 4
Credit: Boom! Studios
Firefly Ma 5
Credit: Boom! Studios
Frefly Ma 6
Credit: Boom! Studios
Firefly Ma 7
Credit: Boom! Studios
