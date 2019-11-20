Latest Stories

SpaceX Starship Mk1 Prototype
Credit: Boom! Studios
Boom! Studios' new Angel & Spike series ignites the blazing Ring of Fire event

Nov 20, 2019

Feel the heat at Boom! Studios as the Buffyverse becomes entangled in the Ring of Fire in the aftermath of events that unfolded in the Hellmouth crisis. To herald the arrival of this monumental turn, Boom!'s flagship Angel series will transform into Angel & Spike beginning with Issue #9 — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look at all the details alongside the first round of stimulating covers.

Spike Cover 1

Credit: Boom! Studios

Starting on Feb. 26, 2020, Angel & Spike kicks off the post-Hellmouth event, Ring of Fire, which concerns the Earth-shattering consequences of Buffy and Angel's misadventures in the shocking Hellmouth dimension.

Celebrated filmmaker and writer Bryan Edward Hill (American Carnage, Fallen Angels) teams up with rising star illustrator Gleb Melnikov (Angel), all guided by series creator and story consultant Joss Whedon to plunge the City of Angels into absolute mayhem and madness. 

Spike Cover 3

Credit: Boom! Studios

Unspooling in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the new Angel & Spike, this burning Ring of Fire plotline picks up as Gunn, Fred, Lorne, and Lilith battle back against the incessant evil that’s infected their dear city, but they can’t succeed without the help of their fearless vampire leader ... Spike! As Team Spike faces down the frightening new threat of legal firm Wolfram & Hart, there’s one simple question on everyone’s minds: What has happened to Angel?

Readers are urged to study the proceeding narrative closely, as each pivotal issue will have secret clues leading to a revelation that should leave Buffyverse fans stunned!

Spike Cover 2

Credit: Boom! Studios

“Betrayal, heartache, and violence are what the new TEAM SPIKE have to look forward to in the post-Hellmouth landscape we’re calling RING OF FIRE,” said Jeanine Schaefer, executive editor, BOOM! Studios. “You know, all the good stuff! They think evil has landed in Los Angeles, but what they’ll find is that it’s been there all along, and the source they discover is staggering.”

Arriving in comic shops Feb. 26, 2020, Angel & Spike #9 showcases main covers by artist Dan Panosian (Slots), along with variant covers by Vanesa R. Del Rey (Redlands), Scott Buoncristiano (Dead Rabbit), and Jonas Scharf (Bone Parish, Avengers Halloween Special).

Spike Cover 4

Credit: Boom! Studios

