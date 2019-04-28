BOOM! Studios single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have BOOM! Studios listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.

BOOM!'s highlights this month are led by a brand-new series from writer Sina Grace and artist Siobhan Keenan. Ghosted in L.A. tells the story of a young woman named Daphne who's new to Los Angeles and just happens to find a new rent-free home with one catch: All of her roommates are ghosts.

If you're up for something supernatural, but R.L. Stine is more your speed, the legendary Goosebumps creator is kicking off his brand-new series of graphic novels with Just Beyond: The Scare School, the first of four new middle grade horror tales. And, if you're after even more supernatural horror that's a little less middle-grade in flavor, be on the lookout for Celine Loup's The Man Who Came Down The Attic Stairs, a new graphic novella inspired by Shirley Jackson and Ira Levin.

Plus, new issues of Buffy and Firefly, Power Rangers continues, and much more.

Check out everything BOOM! has to offer in July below.

(Via Previews)