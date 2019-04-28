BOOM! Studios single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have BOOM! Studios listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.
BOOM!'s highlights this month are led by a brand-new series from writer Sina Grace and artist Siobhan Keenan. Ghosted in L.A. tells the story of a young woman named Daphne who's new to Los Angeles and just happens to find a new rent-free home with one catch: All of her roommates are ghosts.
If you're up for something supernatural, but R.L. Stine is more your speed, the legendary Goosebumps creator is kicking off his brand-new series of graphic novels with Just Beyond: The Scare School, the first of four new middle grade horror tales. And, if you're after even more supernatural horror that's a little less middle-grade in flavor, be on the lookout for Celine Loup's The Man Who Came Down The Attic Stairs, a new graphic novella inspired by Shirley Jackson and Ira Levin.
Plus, new issues of Buffy and Firefly, Power Rangers continues, and much more.
Check out everything BOOM! has to offer in July below.
(Via Previews)
GHOSTED IN L.A. #1
Publisher: BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Sina Grace
Artist: Siobhan Keenan
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Siobhan Keenan
Variant Cover: Sina Grace
Synopsis:
- In Los Angeles, finding an apartment is killer—unless you live with the dead.
- Rycroft Manor may be old. It may be abandoned. It may even be haunted. But Daphne Walters doesn’t care about any of that—it has a pool and the rent is free
- New to LA, coming off of a bad breakup and having a pretty terrible week, Daphne might need to crash on this haunted couch for a while, but having undead roommates might be more than she bargained for!
- Will the dead be able to help Daphne find the life she’s been missing in the big city?
- From GLAAD Award-nominated Sina Grace ( Iceman ) and illustrator Siobhan Keenan ( Clueless, Jem and the Holograms ) comes a story about learning how to make friends, find love, and live to the fullest with a little help from some friends whose lives didn't end at death.
JUST BEYOND: THE SCARE SCHOOL OGN SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR SEPTEMBER 2019*****
Publisher: KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Price: $9.99
Writer: R.L. Stine
Artist: Kelly & Nichole Matthews
Cover Artist: Julian Totino Tedesco
Synopsis:
- Best-selling author R.L. Stine ( Goosebumps, Fear Street ) comes to BOOM! Studios in this Dogman era with a new four-volume middle-grade supernatural horror series; Just Beyond ! In this first volume R.L. Stine partners with artists Kelly & Nichole Matthews ( Pandora’s Legacy ) to bring his signature horror to an all-new generation! WELCOME TO THE SCARE SCHOOL.
- Middle school feels like the worst place imaginable, but for Jess, Josh, and Marco, their school may actually be the worst place in this world...or any other!
- After a chance encounter with a deadly creature stalking the school halls, these three unsuspecting students are whisked away to a horrifying realm beyond the school boiler room where they must unravel a terrifying mystery. Can they save the kids they find there and escape themselves, or will they be forever trapped Just Beyond?
THE MAN WHO CAME DOWN THE ATTIC STAIRS OGN HC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR SEPTEMBER 2019*****
Publisher: KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Price: $14.99
Writer: Celine Loup
Artist: Celine Loup
Cover Artist: Celine Loup
Synopsis:
- After moving into a new home with her husband, Emma begins to fear that a supernatural force in the house is putting their family in danger. This feeling intensifies after the birth of her child—her husband has become a stranger, her baby won’t stop crying, and a looming darkness threatens to destroy their idyllic life. Afraid of her own family, alone in her new home and growing more desperate every day, Emma will protect her child—no matter the cost.
- Celine Loup takes a haunting look at the isolation of postpartum depression, exploring the very real fears associated with motherhood in this graphic novella of horror and suspense.
- Inspired by the works of seminal authors Shirley Jackson ( The Haunting of Hill House ) and Ira Levin ( Rosemary's Baby )
GO GO POWER RANGERS #21
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Ryan Parrott, Sina Grace
Artist: Francesco Mortarino
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Amelia Vidal
Variant Cover: Miguel Mercado
Incentive Cover: Gleb Melnikov
Synopsis:
- The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers have survived the shocking events of Shattered Grid and reality has now been reset…but has the danger truly passed? And how much of that war can the Power Rangers even remember?
- The answer to this question will set one of the Rangers on a path that will reveal an explosive, previously untold story in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers mythos that will change everything you thought you knew.
- The writing duo of Ryan Parrott ( Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ) & Sina Grace ( Iceman ) and artist Francesco Mortarino ( Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ), begins the reveal of the secret history behind the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with the introduction of all new characters, new alliances and jaw-dropping answers to some of the biggest questions that fans have always asked.
MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #41
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Ryan Parrott
Artist: Daniele di Nicuolo
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Jamal Campbell
Incentive Cover: Kris Anka
Synopsis: NECESSARY EVIL, the Power Rangers comic book event of 2019, continues here! You think you know everything about the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers - but this issue answers one of the biggest questions in franchise history with revelations that will shake the team to their core. The White Ranger may be their new leader...but who is the new enemy of the Power Rangers?
FIREFLY #8
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Greg Pak
Artist: Dan McDaid
Cover Artists:
Main Cover A: Lee Garbett
Preorder Cover B: Joe Quinones
Incentive Cover C: David Nakayama
Synopsis: Mal and Zoe vs Boss Moon - and no one's leaving without paying the price! But when the dust settles, will these bitter enemies discover an even greater threat?
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #6
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Jordie Bellaire
Artist: David Lopez
Cover Artists:
Main Cover A: Marc Aspinall
Main Cover B: Kevin Wada
Main Cover C: Alexa Sharpe
Preorder Cover D: Becca Carey
Incentive Cover E: Ethan Young
Synopsis: Nothing will ever be the same after the attack on Xander. But with the Mistress Drusilla and Spike closer to opening the Hellmouth, Buffy is out of time to save her friend—and everyone else in Sunnydale!
BLACK BADGE #12
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Matt Kindt
Artist: Tyler Jenkins
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Matt Kindt
Intermix Cover: Tyler Jenkins
Synopsis: The Badges finally face off against the dastardly Honour Society, with the fate of the future hanging in the balance.
BONE PARISH #11
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Cullen Bunn
Artist: Jonas Scharf
Cover Artist: Jonas Scharf
Synopsis: The Winters family has suffered multiple casualties, but in a world where death is no longer final, could there be life left for those afflicted?
FAITHLESS #4
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Brian Azzarello
Artist: Maria Llovet
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Paul Pope
Erotic Cover: Jenny Frison
Synopsis: Faith falls deeper into Poppy and Louis’s mysterious world, which has dire consequences for her closest friends.
JIM HENSON'S BENEATH THE DARK CRYSTAL #11
Publisher: Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Adam Smith
Artist: Alexandria Huntington
Cover Artist:
Main Cover: Benjamin Dewey
Preorder Cover: David Petersen
Synopsis: Thurma and the other Firelings are under attack from an enemy more powerful than they could have imagined. With the ability to control water, The Fire That Stays could wipe out their entire race in a single attack, and only Thurma and her flame stand between the Firelings and total destruction.
JIM HENSON'S THE STORYTELLER: SIRENS #4
Publisher: Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Aud Koch
Artist: Aud Koch
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Cory Godbey
Preorder Cover: Aud Koch
Synopsis: In this German tale, Lorelai is a river nymph, born to the Rhine River, living in the shadow of a prosperous town called Wochara. But at the heart of Wochara’s prosperity lies a secret deal that Lorelei and the people of Wochara struck a long time ago. Every year, Wochara sends Lorelei a young man who becomes her husband for the year, living in comfort and luxury in her wondrous palace, while fat nuggets of gold wash up on the town shores. But not everything is as it seems and when she selects a young man who already has a lover, the deal
between the people of Wochara and Lorelai is in jeopardy forever.
LUMBERJANES #64
Publisher: BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writers: Shannon Watters & Kat Leyh
Artist: AnneMarie Rogers
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Kat Leyh
Preorder Cover: Chan Chau
Synopsis: Having lost their magical, portal-spotting spyglass (borrowed from Bear-Woman, natch), April, Jo, Ripley, Molly and Mal are stuck in the Land of Lost Things for the foreseeable future! Surrounded by dinos and other dangerous critters and with the snow piling up around them, Mal is beating herself up for getting them in this mess in the first place...but can she come up with a plan to redeem herself, and get them all back home to summertime and the (relative) safety of the Lumberjanes Camp?
THE AVANT-GUARDS #7
Publisher: BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Carly Usdin
Artist: Noah Hayes
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Noah Hayes
Preorder Cover: Cara McGee
Synopsis: As Liv discovers that there is more to college basketball than just slam dunks and victories, the rest of the Avant-Guards work to cheer up their normally peppy Captain. Charlie especially seems concerned, and ready to do whatever it takes to get back the Liv she knows and loves.
GIANT DAYS #52
Publisher: BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: John Allison
Artists: Max Sarin
Cover Artist: Max Sarin
Synopsis: In a follow-up to Holiday Special 2017 , Esther goes for a job interview in London and reunites with her old friend Shelley Winters. While Esther covets Shelley’s metropolitan existence, Shelley is already tired of the rat race and her high pressure civil service job, and longs to publish brain-rotting books. So while Shelly tries to prepare Esther for her interview, Esther steers Shelley towards a glittering future among the literati!
ROCKO’S MODERN AFTERLIFE #4
Publisher: KaBOOM, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Anthony Burch
Artist: Mattia Di Meo
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Ian McGinty
Preorder Cover: Joey McCormick
Synopsis: The gang have finally uncovered what's caused the zombie outbreak, and the answer lies inside the Conglom-o building! Rocko will have to fight his way inside and find the solution using the one thing he hates the most: the Internet.
STEVEN UNIVERSE #30
Publisher: KaBOOM, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Price: $3.99
Writer: Sarah Gailey
Artist: Rii Abrego
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Missy Pena
Preorder Cover: Ari “walkingnorth” Adler
Synopsis: After a hard-won battle against a corrupted gem, the Crystal Gems must work with the residents of Beach City to repair the damage.