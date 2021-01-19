Deadpool meets Groundhog Day in first action-packed trailer for Hulu's 'Boss Level'

Joe Carnahan (Smokin' Aces, The A-Team) returns to the director's chair for the first time in six years with Boss Level. If the first trailer is anything to go by, the filmmaker hasn't lost any of his keen eye for stylish violence and memorably quirky characters.

The film, which premieres on Hulu in early March, stars Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Roy Pulver, a man stuck in a Groundhog Day-style time loop. Every single day, he's hunted down and killed by assassins hired by the shady Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson). He's gotten used to it after a while, but when he discovers a clue related to a secret government project could explain his untimely deaths, Pulver sets out to become a Deadpool-esque killer, save his ex-wife (King Kong's Naomi Watts), and escape his monotonous existence.

To do so, he'll need to train with the likes of Dai Feng (Star Trek: Discovery's Michelle Yeoh), a master sword-fighter. It's like Phil Connors learning the piano, but... you know... with more viscera flying all over the place.

Check it out:

Video of BOSS LEVEL Trailer (2021) Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo, Action Movie HD

Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy), Ken Jeong (Community), Will Sasso (The Three Stooges), Selina Lo (The Debt Collector), and Meadow Williams (Den of Thieves) round out the rest of the actioner cast.

"I think what Boss Level does for the action genre is, it turns it all upside-down," Grillo said in a statement. "It's not a standard thriller, and it's not a straightforward, linear action movie. It's an action movie that's got a lot of laughs, a lot of dark humor, and lots of gravitas because of Roy's connection to his ex-wife and son. We tried to create something new in the genre: A stew containing all these different elements."

"My wife was the one who threw down the gauntlet with me, actually,” Carnahan explained. "She said to me, 'I don't really like your comedies. I like your dramas.' And so I thought, 'Ok, then I'll make a movie for you that has both.' Tonally, Boss Level is very tricky to pull off; it's like you're tip-toeing on a tightrope and you have to be very, very aware of what's too much, and what's too little. It's interesting, but it's certainly worth the stretch, because pulling it off resulted in something special. The juice is definitely worth the squeeze."

First announced back in 2017, the film was written by Chris Borey & Eddie Borey and Joe Carnahan. The director produced the project alongside Randall Emmett and George Furla. Boss Level enters "one of those infinite time loop situations you might have heard about" Friday, March 5.

Before then, check out some more production stills in the gallery below.