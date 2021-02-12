Boss Level: Frank Grillo dies... a lot in new trailer for Hulu's killer time loop thriller

Frank Grillo is taking a break from the MCU and Purge franchises to receive the Happy Death Day/Edge of Tomorrow treatment in the official trailer for Hulu's new sci-fi action flick Boss Level.

The MCU vet stars as Roy Pulver, a former soldier who finds himself living in an infinite time loop inhabited by a cadre of assassins who take turns killing him over and over again. After many (and we mean many) deaths, a sarcastic and jaded Roy attempts to discover the true reason behind the loop, while trying to save his ex-wife, Jemma (Naomi Watts), and son, Joe (played by Grillo's actual offspring, Rio), from Colonel Clive Ventor (Mel Gibson), a villain with a serious god complex. To reach — let alone defeat — the titular final baddie, Pulver must understand his enemies' strengths and weaknesses, which inspires him to train with a legendary sword-master named Dai Feng (Michelle Yeoh).

"The original script was called Continue, and it was written by two brothers, Chris and Eddie Borey,” writer/director Joe Carnahan (The A-Team, The Grey) explains in the production notes. “I thought it was very inventive and smart. But what I really loved about it was this idea of a guy who’s been an absentee father and husband who, through a sci-fi plot twist, experiences a repeating moment in which — if he has enough attempts — he can right the wrongs he’s done and redeem himself in the eyes of the people he loves. I started rewriting it, and I added what I thought was a crucial emotional core. Because without that, a movie like this would just seem like a gimmick. You’d think, 'Ok, the guy is resurrected every day, but to what end?' The movie needed higher emotional stakes.”

Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy), Ken Jeong (Community), Will Sasso (The Three Stooges), Selina Lo (The Debt Collector), Meadow Williams (Den of Thieves), Rob Gronkowski (Super Bowl champion), and MMA heavyweights Rashad Evans and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson co-star.

"I’d love for the audience to take away the kind of feeling that I did when I saw movies like Die Hard or Lethal Weapon," says Grillo. "I remember the feeling I had when I first saw those — I thought, ‘I have never seen movies like this!’ And I think that Boss Level is a throwback to those great ’80s action thrillers."

He adds: “My favorite killing attempt is in the morning when Roy wakes up and ‘Mr. Good Morning’ tries to kill him every day. And the most challenging ones were when I’m jumping off buildings or hanging 50 feet in the air. Those were tough because I’m not crazy about heights! But I loved it all, the battles and the sword fighting. That’s right in my wheelhouse."

Credit: Hulu

Boss Level premieres on Hulu Friday, March 5.