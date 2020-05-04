Good boy! Boston Dynamics’ robot dog Spot helping healthcare workers battle coronavirus

If you’ve never seen Spot, Boston Dynamics’ canine-skewing agile mobile robot, then you might be a bit discomfited upon first meeting, seeing as the bot bears a striking resemblance to the killer robodogs in Black Mirror’s “Metalhead” episode. But as the robo-company has shown off more and more unique uses (from loading the dishwasher to working on offshore oil rigs), we’ve come to see how useful (perhaps even cute?) these little, complex critters can be. And never more so than in its latest capacity: on the front line, literally, assisting healthcare workers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

With help from a two-way radio and an attached tablet allowing for video conferencing, Spot is reducing healthcare workers' exposure to COVID-19 by remotely triaging patients admitted to the hospital by utilizing a mobile telemedicine platform. While Boston Dynamics had to make hardware and software tweaks with regards to payload and application architecture for hospital work, such dangerous work conditions are pretty much what the robot was invented for in the first place.

“Mobile robots play a vital role in removing people from dangerous environments,” Michael Perry, Vice President of Business Development at Boston Dynamics, tells SYFY WIRE. “Many wheeled and tracked robots have already been deployed inside hospitals to deliver meals or carry around a tablet and be used as a remote telemedicine platform. However, many hospitals have been triaging patients outside in lawns or parking lots, and in these environments, legged-robots like Spot are able to maneuver more easily than traditional robotics.”

(Spot® robot image provided courtesy of Boston Dynamics, Inc.)

Patients in such circumstances are obviously faced with scary, confusing, and lonely conditions, but Perry says most of those at Brigham and Women's have appreciated the link that Spot is able to provide.

“Patients at Brigham and Women's have responded very positively to Spot's presence at the hospital. Given a choice between talking to a doctor through Spot or to a doctor directly they've chosen the robot every time," Perry said.

This is really just the beginning of Spot’s future in medicine, too. Development on the robot’s payload, hardware, and software can be tweaked for all sorts of applications.

“We're continuing to build out the current telemedicine platform to enable remote vital monitoring,” Perry says. “Working with MIT, we've already deployed a solution to use the robot to collect body temperature, respiratory rate, pulse rate, and oxygen saturation to make the triage experience completely contact-free. In parallel, we're working with a number of groups to develop a disinfection solution that can be mounted on the robot.”

Furthermore, Boston Dynamics is open-sourcing the latest telemedicine related hardware and software designs, hoping that developers and roboticists can rapidly deploy more robots to assist in the current health crisis.

Video of Spot Launch BostonDynamics on YouTube

While Spot’s hard work on the healthcare frontlines is certainly appreciated at a time like this, there’s far reaching applications for the robot in other fields as well (as you can dramatically see in Spot's launch video above).

“The beauty of this robotic platform is that it is adaptable,” Perry says. “Spot has been deployed in a few different industries where it keeps humans out of dangerous environments. In addition to this healthcare application, Spot can monitor radiation levels inside nuclear reactors, act as a surveyor before first-responders on disaster sites, inspect hazardous packages, and monitor gas levels on oil rigs or in mines.”

And, all those important uses aside, let’s not forget the entertainment value: it can also perform admirably as an extra on Black Mirror.