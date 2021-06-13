Box office: 'A Quiet Place Part II' creeps back into top spot; becomes first COVID release to cross $100M in U.S.

A Quiet Place Part II continues to prove that the domestic box office is on the mend following a year of pandemic stagnation. After it was deposed by the third Conjuring movie — The Devil Made Me Do It — last weekend, John Krasinski and Paramount's long-awaited horror sequel reclaimed the top domestic spot with an added $11.65 million, pushing its North American total past $108 million.

In fact, the movie is the first pandemic-era release to cross the $100 million-mark in the U.S. (via Variety) — accomplishing the noteworthy feat in three short weeks. Part II is closing in on $200 million worldwide after an extra $16 million brought the film's international gross to just over $75 million.

"It's quite an amazing feat for A Quiet Place Part II to be generating huge pre-COVID style numbers, and this with less than 80% of theaters open, plus reduced capacity that doesn't seem to be slowing down this horror juggernaut one bit," Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst for Comscore, tells SYFY WIRE. "The theatrical first release strategy has paid off big as word-of-mouth is creating an ongoing FOMO [fear of missing out] factor that is driving fans to the multiplex week-after-week."

Video of A Quiet Place Part II (2021) - Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Sony's Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which finally opened at more than 3,300 domestic sites after several COVID-related delays, took third place (Warner Bros.' In the Heights came in second) with $10.4 million. That's about $15 million less than the North American opening of the first movie in 2018, which is to be expected in the current climate. The family-friendly follow-up, which sees James Corden back in the title role of the rebellious hare, has performed better overseas, where it's on the verge of hitting $60 million internationally.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It fell into fourth with a sophomore total of $10 million domestically. After two weeks of playing on North American screens, the horror threequel (directed by The Curse of La Llorona's Michael Chaves) has grossed $43.77 million. Globally, the film has surpassed $111 million, thanks to a current international haul of $68 million.

Hidden Empire Film Group’s horror-comedy, The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, also opened to just over $1 million from 420 theaters. Directed and co-written by Deon Taylor (Fatale), the project puts a light-hearted spin on the vampire-next-door trope seen in such genre classics as Fright Night and Salem's Lot.

Video of PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY - Final Trailer (HD)

A pair of domestic holdovers — Disney's Cruella (now in its third weekend) and DreamWorks' Spirit Untamed (now in its second weekend) — hit $55.95 million and $10.90 million, respectively.

In markets abroad, Universal's F9 continues to prove that it is one of the biggest box office success stories of the COVID-19 era. After just three weeks, the ninth chapter in the high-octane Fast Saga is fast (pun intended) closing in on a whopping $300 million after $268 million in sales from eight territories abroad (about $212 million of that number comes from China). The real test will come when the massive tentpole arrives in the U.S. on Friday, June 25.