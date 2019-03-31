Latest Stories

Captain Marvel
Tag: Fangrrls
The Captain Marvel cast takes superhero style and makes it fashion
Mortal Kombat 11
Tag: Fangrrls
Here's what we learned from the Mortal Kombat 11 beta
Ego Nwodim in SNL parody of Jordan Peele's Us
Tag: Movies
SNL clones credit card commercial to parody Jordan Peele's 'Us' in hilarious sketch
Benjamin Wadsworth and Liam James in Deadly Class
Tag: TV
WonderCon: Deadly Class cast dishes on nailing '80s setting and Kings Dominion's 'ticking clock'
Dumbo

Box office: Tim Burton's Dumbo flaps its massive ears to No. 1 spot with underwhelming $45 million

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 31, 2019

Tim Burton's live-action Dumbo remake for Disney will fly to the top of the box office during its first weekend in theaters with $45 million domestically from 4,259 theaters.

This is somewhat of a letdown for early projections, which expected the featured (based on the 1941 animated original) to pass $50 million during its debut weekend. Nevertheless, the disappointment could have something to do with the initial reviews, which weren't exactly glowing.

Written by Ehren Kruger (Ghost in the Shell), the film is set after WWI, taking place at a the small-time Medici Circus owned by Max Medici (Danny DeVito). Max is appalled when his elephant gives birth to a calf with humongous ears. His anger turns to joy when he learns that the baby, named Dumbo, can use his ears to fly around the ring. This draws the attention of the greedy business tycoon, V. A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who wants to exploit the animal for profit.

Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts), Eva Green (Penny Dreadful), and Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method) make up the rest of the A-list ensemble cast, but one of the movie's main draws is Burton (Alice in Wonderland) reuniting with his two Batman/Batman Returns collaborators, DeVito and Keaton.

Tim Burton on the set of Dumbo

Credit: Disney

Dumbo is only the first of three live-action reimagining to be released by the House of Mouse this year. The next one to follow will be Guy Ritchie's Aladdin on May 24, and then Jon Favreau's photorealistic Lion King on June 19. In addition, remakes of MulanLady and the TrampThe Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Lilo & Stitch are all coming down the family-friendly pipeline at some point in the future.

Jordan Peele's Us, now in its second weekend, is splitting off into second place with $33 million from 3,743 domestic theaters. The film, which broke a major horror record last weekend, dropped 53% in its financial intake; the North American total for the movie currently stands at $128.2 million.

Captain Marvel, now four weeks in theaters, nabbed the No. 3 title with an added $20 million, fast-approaching the $1 billion-mark at the international box office.

Another holdover, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World soared past $500 million at the global box office during its sixth weekend in theaters.

Us Captain Marvel & The Hidden World

Credit: Universal Pictures/Marvel Studios/DreamWorks

(via Variety The Hollywood Reporter)

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Box Office
Tag: Dumbo
Tag: Tim Burton
Tag: Disney
Tag: US
Tag: Captain Marvel

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Dumbo
Tag: Tim Burton
Eva Green Dumbo Tim Burton Disney
Does Tim Burton's Dumbo remake soar? First reviews say it's gorgeous, but lacks heart
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Box Office
Tag: US
Lupita Nyong'o Us
Box office: Jordan Peele's Us cuts out $70 million for top spot, cloning a major horror record
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Dumbo
Tag: first reactions
Dumbo live-action movie Disney Tim Burton
Dumbo first reactions fall for CGI elephant star
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Disney
Tag: Dumbo
Tim Burton and the Cast of Dumbo
Disney's live-action Dumbo soars into Hollywood for world premiere
Don Kaye
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0