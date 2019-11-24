Frozen II shatters box office slump with $130 million debut in North America

These past few weeks have not been kind to genre films at the box office. Both Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros.) and Charlie's Angels (Sony Pictures) fell well below expectations, creating somewhat of a slump for movies set within the realms of fantasy, science fiction, and horror.

With that said, Disney is crawling out of that rut with the release of the highly-anticipated Frozen II, which iced $130 million in domestic sales this weekend. Not only is that way more than the $93 million made by the first installment during the 2013 Thanksgiving weekend, it's also the third-highest debut for any animated feature after two other Disney releases: Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory. Moreover, the domestic total goes beyond early predictions of $100 million.

In foreign markets, the animated sequel has racked up $223 million for an impressive global opening of $350 million. According to CNBC, the movie could become the Mouse House's sixth film to cross the $1 billion-mark in 2019.

Video of Frozen 2 | Official Teaser Trailer Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

Directed by the returning Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen II finds Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and Olaf (Josh Gad) traveling beyond the borders of Arendelle to discover the origins of Elsa's ice powers. With more original songs written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the family-friendly flick features new additions to the voice cast, mainly Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown, and Alfred Molina.

Critics have been kind to the follow-up, which currently holds a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes—15 points lower than the original.

After a disappointingly low debut of $8.5 million last weekend, Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels reboot fell 62% during its second outing with an added $3.1 million domestically. The film, which cost around $50 million to produce, is a certified box office bomb with just $13.9 million to its name in North America. Overseas, the Sony release has brought in less than $2 million.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska lead the cast as the latest agents of the Townsend Agency.

(via Variety, CNBC & Box Office Mojo)