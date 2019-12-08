Latest Stories

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge toys
The important twist to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge swag and toys
Dexter Jettster
The most important Star Wars character of all time is Dexter Jettster, the delightful diner owner
Caroll Spinney Oscar the Grouch
Caroll Spinney, voice and puppeteer for Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street, dies at 85
Frozen 2 and Playmobil movie
Box office: Frozen 2 stays at the icy peak with $34M, while Playmobil falls off a cliff with less than $1M
Box office: Frozen 2 stays at the icy peak with $34M, while Playmobil falls off a cliff with less than $1M

Josh Weiss
Dec 8, 2019

Now playing in its third weekend, Disney's Frozen II has yet to be defeated at the box office.

The animated sequel took in an additional $34.7 million from North American theaters this week and while that marks a 60% decline from Thanksgiving ticket sales, the movie's domestic total still stands at an impressive $337 million. Overseas, the family-friendly film raked in an extra $90 million, bumping up Disney's international haul to $920 million. As such, the follow-up is expected to become the sixth Mouse House feature to hit $1 billion in 2019.

Per Variety, Disney is expected to become the first studio in history to surpass $10 million at the global box office thanks to a string of succuessful blockbusters this year, including Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin. That impressive figure will only rise (pun intended) when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 20.

Frozen II will most likely face major competition next weekend when Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters.

Frozen 2 poster

Credit: Disney

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Playmobil: The Movie, which crashed and burned during its very first weekend in theaters with $811,000 from domestic venues.

An obvious emulation of The Lego Movie formula, the animated project (STX is handling domestic distribution) still boasts an all-star voice cast of Anya Taylor-Joy, Daniel Radcliffe, Jim Gaffigan, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, and Meghan Trainor. In foreign markets, the movie has fared slightly better with $12.5 million, although that's nowhere near the project's price tag of $75 million.

Playmobil was helmed by Lino DiSalvo, a Disney Animation vet whose past credits include Tangled, Bolt, and Frozen.

Knives Out, soon closing out its second weekend, murdered an extra $14.5 million domestically. To date, Rian Johnson's whodunit with a modern spin has made $63.5 million at home. Globally, the film has made $124 million.

(via Variety)

