Box office: Frozen 2 stays at the icy peak with $34M, while Playmobil falls off a cliff with less than $1M

Now playing in its third weekend, Disney's Frozen II has yet to be defeated at the box office.

The animated sequel took in an additional $34.7 million from North American theaters this week and while that marks a 60% decline from Thanksgiving ticket sales, the movie's domestic total still stands at an impressive $337 million. Overseas, the family-friendly film raked in an extra $90 million, bumping up Disney's international haul to $920 million. As such, the follow-up is expected to become the sixth Mouse House feature to hit $1 billion in 2019.

Per Variety, Disney is expected to become the first studio in history to surpass $10 million at the global box office thanks to a string of succuessful blockbusters this year, including Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin. That impressive figure will only rise (pun intended) when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 20.

Frozen II will most likely face major competition next weekend when Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Playmobil: The Movie, which crashed and burned during its very first weekend in theaters with $811,000 from domestic venues.

An obvious emulation of The Lego Movie formula, the animated project (STX is handling domestic distribution) still boasts an all-star voice cast of Anya Taylor-Joy, Daniel Radcliffe, Jim Gaffigan, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, and Meghan Trainor. In foreign markets, the movie has fared slightly better with $12.5 million, although that's nowhere near the project's price tag of $75 million.

Playmobil was helmed by Lino DiSalvo, a Disney Animation vet whose past credits include Tangled, Bolt, and Frozen.

Knives Out, soon closing out its second weekend, murdered an extra $14.5 million domestically. To date, Rian Johnson's whodunit with a modern spin has made $63.5 million at home. Globally, the film has made $124 million.

