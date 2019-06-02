Box office: Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps out Aladdin with $49 million

All hail the king...of the box office.

The massive creature feature follow-up to 2014's Godzilla and 2017's Kong: Skull Island had no trouble stomping on the competition during its debut in theaters this weekend. Godzilla: King of the Monsters will wrap up its domestic opening with an atomic-breathing $49 million, which, when compared to the opening figures of Godzilla 2014 ($93 million) and Kong ($61 million), isn't all that promising, especially since it cost $200 million to make.

Directed and co-directed by Michael Dougherty (Krampus), the film introduces King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan into Warner Bros. and Legendary's blooming MonsterVerse. Even casual monster movie fans know that these are three of Toho's biggest and most iconic characters (yes, they have enough individual personality to be considered characters) of the last 6+ decades.

The human-based roster is just as impressive with Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Charles Dance, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Thomas Middleditch, Bradley Whitford, Aisha Hinds, O'Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, and Zhang Ziyi.

The next installment in the MonsterVerse will be Godzilla vs. Kong, which is directed by Adam Wingard (Netflix's Death Note) and hits theaters March 13, 2020.

After two weeks of wishful supremacy, Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin from director Guy Ritchie fell to the No. 2 spot at the North American box office with $42.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $185 million. Overseas, the film used one of its three precious wishes to bring in $260.9 million.

Unable to triumph over the Elton John biopic Rocketman (which took third place), Universal and Blumhouse's Ma nabbed fourth with $18.2 million for its debut weekend. Directed and co-written by Tate Taylor (The Help), the horror flick stars Octavia Spencer (Onward) as a woman who begins to terrorize a group of high school-aged teenagers after they convince her to buy alcohol for them.

The unbridled violence of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was enough to secure Spot No. 5 with an added $11.1 million from North American theaters. Now in its third weekend, the action-thriller has amassed $125 million domestically.

