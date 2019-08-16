Box office: It: Chapter Two floating toward impressively scary $110 million debut

When It: Chapter One arose from the sewers of Derry in 2017 to feast on our tasty fear, it broke the box office record for best R-rated horror movie debut with $123 million worldwide.

With It: Chapter Two just weeks away from theatrical release, Variety is estimating that the highly-anticipated sequel (based on the seminal 1986 novel by Stephen King) is currently tracking to bring in between $95 - $110 million, not a record-breaker in its own right, but impressive enough to breathe life back into the box office, which has languished over a tepid financial summer. Those are also staggeringly high numbers for an R-rated film. The New Line film also won't have any other major studio competition during its opening weekend, allowing it to easily chomp on the yellow rain slickered arms of all the money.

Written by Gary Dauberman (Annabelle Comes Home) and directed by Andy Muschietti (Mama), It: Chapter Two takes place 27 years after the first movie and centers on the adult members of the Losers' Club. When Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) awakens and kills a young gay man named Adrian Mellon (Xavier Dolan), Mike Hanlon (Isaiah Mustafa) summons his friends back to Derry, so that they can fulfill their childhood promise and try and kill It once and for all. James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), Andy Bean (Stan Uris), and Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom) co-star as the rest of the adult Losers.

Chapter One also went on to become the highest-grossing horror flick of all time with $700 million in global sales, so the follow-up has some big (clown) shoes to fill. But, if that $110 million opening holds, it'll certainly get off to a great start.

It: Chapter Two hits theaters everywhere Friday, Sep. 6. If you feel like getting in touch with your inner Pennywise, Alamo Drafthouse will be holding special "Clown Only" screenings.